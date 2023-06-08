TS Inter 2023 Supplementary Hall Ticket Released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

TS Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has released the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year supplementary exam hall tickets. Students who have registered to apply for the Telangana Inter Supplementary exams can visit the official website of TSIE to download the exam hall ticket. Telangana board will be conducting the TS Inter Supplementary exams from June 12, 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the TSBIE Inter exams but failed or wanted to improve their exam scores were required to register for the supplementary exams. Students must note that carrying the TS Inter supplementary exam hall tickets with them is mandatory on the day of the exams. To download the hall ticket, students are required to visit the official website and enter the SSC HallTicket No/Previous Year HallTicket No and date of birth in the hall ticket link provided.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year hall ticket is available on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates can also download the Telangana Inter Supplementary hall ticket through the link available here.

TS Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 1st year - Click Here

TS Inter Supplementary 2nd year Hall Ticket - Click Here

How to Download TS Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket

Telangana Inter supplementary exam hall ticket is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the TS Inter official website

Step 2: Click on the Inter 1st and 2nd-year supplementary exam hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth in the given link

Step 4: Download the TS Inter supplementary hall ticket for further reference

TS Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket Important Instructions

Candidates appearing for the inter-supplementary exams must make sure to check through the instructions given on the hall ticket.

The hall ticket is a mandatory document that has to be produced at the exam centre

Candidates are advised to cross-check all the information given on the hall ticket

Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets with them until the announcement of the supplementary exam results.

Also Read: TS PGECET 2023 Result Expected Today at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Here