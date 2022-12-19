TS Inter Exam Dates 2023: Check Telangana 1st and 2nd Year Inter Time Table, Check Schedule Here

TS Inter Exam Dates 2023: As per the media reports and TV9Telugu, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS intermediate exam time table 2023 today for 1st and 2nd year students. As per the announcement, the TS Inter exam 2023 will be conducted from March 16 to April 4, 2023. As per reports, the Telangana Inter 1st year theory exam 2023 will be conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023.

Telangana board will conduct the practical exams from February 15 to March 2, 2023. The TS inter time table has been provided as per TV9Telugu report. However, as of now there has been no updates on the official website. Once available, students will be able to download the TS Inter exam time table 2023 pdf in online mode from the official website only - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Exam Dates 2023 for 1st Year

Students can check the table below to check the tentative Manabadi TS Intermediate 2023 time table. Based on this, students can start their preparation for the upcoming board exams. Check the table below -

Dates Subjects March 15, 2023 2nd Language Paper-I March 17, 2023 English Paper- I March 20, 2023 Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I March 23, 2023 Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I March 25, 2023 Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I March 28, 2023 Commerce Paper-I, Chemistry Paper-I March 31, 2023 Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (for BI.P.C students), Public Administration Paper-I April 3, 2023 Geography Paper-I, Modern Language Paper-I

TS Inter Exam Dates 2023 for 2nd Year

Dates Subjects March 16, 2023 2nd Language Paper – II March 18, 2023 English Paper-II March 21, 2023 Botany Paper-II, Mathematics Paper- IIA, Political Science Paper-II March 24, 2023 Mathematics Paper- IIB, History Paper-II, Zoology Paper-II March 27, 2023 Physics Paper-II, Economics Paper-II March 29, 2023 Chemistry Paper- II, Commerce Paper-II April 1, 2023 Public Administration Paper-II, Bridge Course Maths Paper-II April 4, 2023 Geography Paper-II, Modern Language Paper-II

