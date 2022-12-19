BSEB 2023: Class 12 Inter Practical Exam Admit Card OUT, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB 12th Practical Exam Admit Card 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Inter Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Card on the official portal. According to the official notification released by the board, the last date to download the BSEB 12th Intermediate Practical Exam Admit Card is January 9, 2023.

The respective School Heads are required to download the BSEB 12th Practical Exam Admit Card through the link given on the official website - inter23.biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB 10th and 12th Exam 2023 Timetable was recently released by the board officials. As per the timetable, the BSEB 12th Practical Exams will be conducted from January 10 to 20, 2022. The theory exams for class 12 students will be conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023.

BSEB 12th Inter Practical Admit Card 2023 - Click Here

How to download BSEB 12th Practical Exam Admit Card

The BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Practical Exam Admit Card will be available on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Follow the steps provided here to download the BSEB 12th Practical Exam Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Inter Practical Exam Admit Card Link

Step 3: Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth in the login link

Step 4: The BSEB 12th Practical Exam Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the BSEB 12th Exam Admit Card for the exams

Details Given on the BSEB 12th Practical Exam Admit Card

Bihar Board 12th Practical Exam Admit Card will be available online. Candidates are required to download and carry a copy of the practical exam admit card with them. The BSEB 12th practical exam admit card will contain the following details.

Candidate name and roll number

Examination details

Practical Exam Subject

Schedule and report time to the exam centre

Instructions for the exam day

