TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Applications with Late Fees Ends Today, Apply at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registrations: Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) will end the registration process for the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 exams today, May 4, 2023. Interested candidates who have not registered yet are required to make the payment of Rs 500 as an additional fee to submit their application form through the official portal i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the given details, the examination authority will conduct the entrance exam on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The TS LAWCET exam 2023 will be held in languages like English/Telugu and English/Urdu. Whereas the TS PGLCET exam will be conducted in English language only.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Exam Timings

Candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam can check the exam timings in the table given below:

Exam Timings Session 1 9.30 AM to 11 AM Session 2 12.30 PM to 2 PM Session 3 4 PM to 5.30 PM

How to register for TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023?

Those candidates who are interested in applying for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 exam to get admission into various 3 Year/ 5 Year LL.B. courses and 2-year LL.M. courses in Law colleges in Telangana can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSCHE i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application fee payment link available on the screen

Step 3: Now, enter the required details such as payment reference id, qualifying exam hall ticket number, phone number and date of birth

Step 4: After this, fill out the application form and upload all the necessary documents as mentioned

Step 5: Go through the entire application form and print a hard copy of it for future reference

