TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply Soon

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration: As per the schedule, Osmania University, Hyderabad will close the registrations for TS LAWCET and PGLCET tomorrow i.e. April 20, 2023, without a late fee. Candidates who have not registered for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) till now, must do the same on the official website i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who fail to do TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration by tomorrow will have to pay additional charges for registration afterward. However, the last date to apply with a late fee is May 10, 2023. The authorities will conduct the TS LAWCET, PGLCET exams on May 25, 2023.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Dates

Candidates who are going to apply for the test must check out the important dates here.

Particulars Dates Last date to apply without a late fee April 20, 2023 Last date to apply with late charges May 10, 2023 Application Correction Window May 4 to 10, 2023 Hall ticket release date May 16, 2023 TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 exam date May 25, 2023(Thursday)

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023?

Eligible candidates must apply for the test on the official website by tomorrow. Otherwise, they will have to pay late charges. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on application fee payment link

Step 3: Pay required fee and check payment status

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and submit the form

Step 6: Download the form and print a hard copy

Also Read: MHT CET 2023 Registration for 3-Year LLB Course Extended, Get Direct Link Here