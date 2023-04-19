TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply Soon

  1. Home
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration without late fee will end tomorrow i.e. April 19, 2023. Interested candidates can apply at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Get direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 19, 2023 17:25 IST
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration: As per the schedule, Osmania University, Hyderabad will close the registrations for TS LAWCET and PGLCET tomorrow i.e. April 20, 2023, without a late fee. Candidates who have not registered for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) till now, must do the same on the official website i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who fail to do TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration by tomorrow will have to pay additional charges for registration afterward. However, the last date to apply with a late fee is May 10, 2023. The authorities will conduct the TS LAWCET, PGLCET exams on May 25, 2023.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Dates

Candidates who are going to apply for the test must check out the important dates here.

Particulars

Dates

Last date to apply without a late fee

April 20, 2023

Last date to apply with late charges

May 10, 2023

Application Correction Window

May 4 to 10, 2023

Hall ticket release date

May 16, 2023

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 exam date

May 25, 2023(Thursday)

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023?

Eligible candidates must apply for the test on the official website by tomorrow. Otherwise, they will have to pay late charges. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on application fee payment link

Step 3: Pay required fee and check payment status

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and submit the form

Step 6: Download the form and print a hard copy

