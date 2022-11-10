TS PGECET 2022: Special Round Counselling Applications, Apply at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Special Round: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has commenced the Special Round Counselling for TS PGECET 2022. According to the schedule the counselling online registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading of scanned copies of certificates for verification (Special round) will be conducted until November 11, 2022.

The GATE / GPAT qualified and eligible candidates of 2020, 2021, and 2022, and TS PGECET-2022 qualified students eligible for the special round counselling must note that the choice-filling window will be open from November 11 to 12, 2022. Candidates who are eligible for the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling procedure can visit the official counselling website to check the complete schedule and related details.

The TS PGECET 2022 counselling application for the special round is available on the official website - pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also visit the links provided here to complete the applications for the TS PGECET 2022 Special Round Counselling.

Certificate Verification - Click Here

Counselling Schedule - Click Here

According to the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Special Round Schedule, the list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Special round) will be released on November 15, 2022, and the reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates along with Tuition Fee challan (Special round) will be conducted between November 15 to 19, 2022.

Steps to apply for TS PGECET 2022 Special Round Counselling

The TS PGECET 2022 Special Round Counselling Application link is available on the official website. To complete the application process candidates are required to visit the website and login using the counselling credentials. Follow the steps given here to complete the Special Round Counselling Applications.

Step 1: Visit the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Website

Step 2: Click on the Special Round Application link

Step 3: Login using the Hall Ticket Number and GATE Score or GPAT Rank or TS PGECET Rank

Step 4: Enter the details and fill up the application

Step 5: Submit the choices and click on the final submission

