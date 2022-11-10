    TS PGECET 2022: Special Round Counselling Applications, Apply at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

    TSCHE has begun the application process for the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Special Round. Eligible candidates can visit the website to complete the application and choice-filling process.

    Updated: Nov 10, 2022 09:16 IST
    TS PGECET 2022 Special Round
    TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Special Round: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has commenced the Special Round Counselling for TS PGECET 2022. According to the schedule the counselling online registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading of scanned copies of certificates for verification (Special round) will be conducted until November 11, 2022. 

    The GATE / GPAT qualified and eligible candidates of 2020, 2021, and 2022, and TS PGECET-2022 qualified students eligible for the special round counselling must note that the choice-filling window will be open from November 11 to 12, 2022. Candidates who are eligible for the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling procedure can visit the official counselling website to check the complete schedule and related details. 

    The TS PGECET 2022 counselling application for the special round is available on the official website - pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also visit the links provided here to complete the applications for the TS PGECET 2022 Special Round Counselling.

    Certificate Verification - Click Here

    Counselling Schedule - Click Here

    According to the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Special Round Schedule, the list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Special round) will be released on November 15, 2022, and the reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates along with Tuition Fee challan (Special round) will be conducted between November 15 to 19, 2022. 

    Steps to apply for TS PGECET 2022 Special Round Counselling

    The TS PGECET 2022 Special Round Counselling Application link is available on the official website. To complete the application process candidates are required to visit the website and login using the counselling credentials. Follow the steps given here to complete the Special Round Counselling Applications. 

    Step 1: Visit the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Website

    Step 2: Click on the Special Round Application link

    Step 3: Login using the Hall Ticket Number and GATE Score or GPAT Rank or TS PGECET Rank

    Step 4: Enter the details and fill up the application

    Step 5: Submit the choices and click on the final submission

