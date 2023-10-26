  1. Home
UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration Underway, Application Available Until October 31

UCEED, CEED 2024 registration process underway. Candidates yet to complete the registration process can complete the applications by October 31, 2023. Click on the direct link given here to complete the registration process. 

Updated: Oct 26, 2023 13:50 IST
UCEED, CEED 2024: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has started the admission process for UCEED, CEED 2024. The last date for students to submit their applications for the entrance exam is October 31, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the design programmes can visit the official website and complete their registrations. 

The UCEED and CEED 2024 exams will be conducted on January 21, 2024. In order to be eligible to appear for the entrance exams, it is mandatory for candidates to complete the registration within the timeline provided. 

UCEED and CEED 2024 registration link is available on the respective websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in and ueedapp.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to complete the registration and application process.

CEED 2024 Registration - Click Here

UCEED 2024 Registration - Click Here

Steps to Register for UCEED and CEED 2024 Entrance Exam

The UCEEd and CEED 2024 registration link is available on the official website. Before registering for the entrance exam, it is required that candidates have a valid email id and mobile number with them. Follow the steps given below to complete the registration.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED/ CEED

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the website

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link provided

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

UCEED, CEED 2024 Application Fee

Category

CEED

UCEED

All women candidates

₹ 1900

₹ 1900

SC/ST/PwD candidates

₹ 1900

₹ 1900

Other candidates

₹ 3800

₹ 3800

Also Read: NIFT 2024 Application Form Date; Check Participating Colleges, Seat Intake Here
