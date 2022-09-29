UCEED, CEED 2023: Registrations from Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

UCEED, CEED 2023 Registrations Tomorrow: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will begin the UCEED, CEED 2023 Registration process tomorrow - September 30, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance examination can visit the official website of UCEED/ CEED 2023 to complete the registration process.

UCEED and CEED 2023 exams are conducted for the admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) and MDes and Ph.D. programmes offered in IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur, IISc Bangalore IIT Kanpur, and IIT Roorkee. The registration and application link for UCEED and CEED 2022 will be available on the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Before filling out the UCEED, CEED 2023 Registration process, candidates must make sure that they first check through the eligibility criteria provided. Those students who fill in the applications but do not fit the eligibility criteria will not be considered for the admission process.

When applying for UCEED and CEED 2023 students must also keep ready with them the required documents to be uploaded when filling out the application form. The last date for students to submit the UCEED and CEED 2023 Registration is October 21, 2022. However, the applications will also be open for students to apply with a late fee. The last date for students to complete the registration process is October 29, 2022.

Candidates who complete the registration process within the given time will be able to download the UCEED and CEED 2023 Admit Card from January 13, 2022, onwards. The UCEED and CEED 2023 Examinations will be conducted on January 22, 2023.

UCEED/ CEED 2023 Registration process

The link for students to complete the registration for the UCEED and CEED 2023 examinations will be available online mode. Candidates will first be required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link given. When completing the registration process candidates are advised to cross-check all the information provided.

UCEED/ CEED 2023 Application form

After completing the registration process, candidates will be directed to the UCEED/ CEED 2022 application form. The UCEED/ CEED 2023 application link will be available only after candidates complete the registration process. In the applications, candidates are required to upload copies of certificates and scanned images of photographs and signatures.

UCEED/ CEED Application fee

On completing the UCEED, CEED 2023 application form, the link to submit the application fee will be opened. The UCEED/ CEED 2023 application fee needs to be submitted online mode only.

