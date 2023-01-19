UGC Asks Universities To Make it Compulsory for Students To Teach 4-5 Illiterates Every Year

New India Literacy Programme: As per the latest news, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education to make it compulsory for students to teach at least five or more non-literates in an academic year. The commission has further suggested ways to implement the New India Literacy Programme launched by the Ministry of Education.

The New Education Policy (NEP 2020) recommendations comprise strong and innovative government initiatives for adult education to accelerate the main objective of attaining 100 percent literacy in the country.

Previously, minister of state for education Annpurna Devi in a written response in the Lok Sabha informed that the government has allocated a total financial outlay of Rs 1037.90 crore for the 5- year New India Literacy Programme (NILP) 2022-23 to 2026-27. The Centre approved the NLIP in February 2022.

New India Literacy Programme

UGC has laid down measures to expedite the process of adult literacy in the country. The suggestions put forwarded by UGC are mentioned below-

The students can undertake the task of teaching at least 3-4 non-literates of 15 years and above every year willingly toward this end and appropriate credits in the Credit Framework for this activity may be considered.

All universities with a department of adult education, Lifelong learning, continuing education, and extension should include compulsory teaching of a minimum of 5 or above non-literates by students in every academic year a part of their project or assignment for degree purposes.

Higher educational institutions may include certain credits for their activity. The credit can be issued after the learner under them gets a 'literate' certificate.

Students can also be enrolled in the training programme by the HEls to do activities as per the guidelines of NLIP.

