UGC Encourages Adoption of CUET Scores by Universities for Admission to UG Programmes

UGC Encourages Adoption of CUET for UG Admissions: As per the latest news, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification encouraging and inviting all Universities and Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to UG programmes. The very move will save the students from appearing in multiple entrance exams being conducted on different dates and sometimes even coinciding with each other.

Moreover, it will also provide equal opportunity to all students from different boards. Meanwhile, the CUET UG 2023 examination registration process has already started. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to apply for CUET 2023 is till March 12, 2023. The authorities will conduct the exam from May 21 onwards. The salient features of CUET 2023 can be checked below.

UGC Official Notification PDF- Click Here

Salient Features of CUET 2023 for UG and PG Programmes

These features have been prescribed by the authorities in the official notification. Candidates and institutes can check out the features below.

The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the general test.

CUET 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages. These are Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET 2023 examination will be conducted on multiple days in 3 shifts depending on the number of candidates and subject choices.

How to Apply for CUET 2023?

Aspirants can apply for CUET 2023 on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register for the exam-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on register and read the instructions carefully

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Upload documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout

Also Read: CUET UG 2023: NTA Disables Result Mode Field in Application Form for Tamil Nadu Candidates