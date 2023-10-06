UGC Invites Applications From HEIs For Distance And Online Courses, Check Details Here

UGC Open and Online Courses: The University Grants Commission has invited universities to apply for open and online courses for the 2023-24 academic year beginning in February 2024. The UGC has invited applications from eligible higher education institutions for recognition to offer programmes under open and distance learning (ODL) mode and/or online mode for the academic year 2023-24. The portal for submitting the applications will open on October 10, 2023. Institutions interested in applying can submit the applications by October 31, 2023.

It must be noted that the duly certified hard copy of the application along with the original affidavit and annexure are to be submitted to the Deputy Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, by November 15, 2023.

The notification further states that eligible higher education institutions which are already recognised by the UGC to offer online and open distance learning programmes for the 2023024 academic session can also apply for the recognition of additional programmes.

The submission window is open throughout the year for institutions entitled to offer the online programme without prior approval of the UGC as per regulation 3(B)(a) of UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020.

Category 1 higher education institutions notified by the UGC as of the categorisation of universities for grant of graded autonomy regulation, 2018 for offering programmes under open and distance learning mode can also apply.

UGC Releases State-wise Fake University Lists

The University Grants Commission has released a notice regarding fake universities. The list which includes fake educational institutions across different states has been released to create awareness regarding the same among students and parents applying for admissions. States have been asked to take strict action against the universities which mislead the students and compromise the quality of education

