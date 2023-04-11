  1. Home
UGC Releases Final Report of National Credit Framework, Check Details Here

NCrF: The University Grants Commission on Monday, April 10, 2023, released a public notice regarding National Credit Framework. Check details here

Updated: Apr 11, 2023 13:28 IST
National Credit Framework: The University Grants Commission on Monday, April 10, 2023, released a public notice regarding National Credit Framework (NCrF). The official notice said that the National Education Policy 2020 lays emphasis on the integration of vocational and general education to enable increased flexibility and mobility in education. A high-level committee (HLC) constituted by the government of India has formulated NCrF.

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
Related Stories

