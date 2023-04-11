UGC Releases Final Report of National Credit Framework, Check Details Here

National Credit Framework: The University Grants Commission on Monday, April 10, 2023, released a public notice regarding National Credit Framework (NCrF). The official notice said that the National Education Policy 2020 lays emphasis on the integration of vocational and general education to enable increased flexibility and mobility in education. A high-level committee (HLC) constituted by the government of India has formulated NCrF.

The report on National Credit Framework (NCrF) jointly developed by the high-level committee comprising members from the various examination authorities mentioned below:

University Grant Commission (UGC)

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)

National Council for National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT)

Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) & Department of Higher Education (DOHE)

Ministry of Education (MOE)

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE)

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

Directorate General of Training (DGT)

Credits in Indian Context

Currently, there is no established credit mechanism for regular school education. Under the open schooling system, the NIOS follows the credit mentioned below:

Each subject is assigned with 240 hours for self-study, and a total of 5 subjects are required for the secondary and senior secondary level which makes it to 1200 hours with 40 credits in one year.

1 credit is equal to 30 hours of total study including each subject of 8 credits.

Under the CBCS system by UGC, the requirement for awarding a diploma, degree or certificate is specified in terms of number of credits to be earned by the students.

The Choice Based Credit System provides flexibility in desiging curriculum and assigining credits on the basis of the course content and learning hours.

It also provides for a system where students can take courses of their choice learn at their own pace, acquiring more than the required credits and adopt an interdiscipilinary approach to learning.

Break-up of Credits

The scheme on Skill Assessment Matrix for Vocational Advancement of Youth (SAMVAY) is a framework for skill-based vocational programmes that was launched by the MHRD. In order to ease the calculation, candidates can check the break-up of credit with respect to general education is given in the table mentioned below.

Theory

1 Credit = 15 hours Practical

1 Credit = 30 hours Experiential learning including relevant experience and professional levels acquired

1 Credit = 40-45 hours A new concept is taught and the student is learning something new throughout the class

Involves self-learning The practical is dependent on theory and experiments are performed on the basis of concepts learned in the theory classes.

Repetition of already learned concepts Experiential learning including relevant experience and professional levels acquired activities like industrial, field visits, etc carries less weightage because of the observation and/or application of concepts learned in theory classes.

NCrF Credit Levels

As per the recent updates, in order to align with the international best practices being followed with respect to assigning credit levels, the national credit framework has proposed that the maximum levels within this framework shall uniformly be up to level 8.

What is National Credit Framework?

The NCrF is a complete credit framework comprising an elementary, school, vocational education and training. It relies on an integrating approach across the education and skilling frameworks enabling the education and skilling ecosystem in implementing one single-credit-based framework in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

