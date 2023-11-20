UP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round 2 Registration Closes Today, Choice Filling From Nov 21

UP Ayush NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Registration: The Medical Education Department will close the UP Ayush NEET UG counselling round 2 stray vacancy round registration window today, November 20, 2023. Candidates yet to register for the Ayush NEET UG counselling can visit the official website until 5 pm today to complete the registration process.

According to the schedule given, the UP Ayush NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling choice filling and choice locking window will open on November 21, 2023. Students can submit the choices for the allotment round until November 23, 2023.

Candidates can register for the UP Ayush NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round 2 allotment through the registration link provided on the official website - upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in. A direct link for candidates to complete the registration and application process is also provided below.

UP Ayush NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2 Registration - Click Here

How to Register for UP Ayush NEET UG Counselling

The UP Ayush NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round registration link will be available until 5 pm today. Candidates applying for the counselling allotment can complete the registration by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the UP Ayush NEET UG counselling website

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials to complete the registration

Step 4: Upload the documents and submit the registration fee

Step 5: Save the application and click on submit

According to the given schedule, students can enter their choice of course and college for allotment from November 21, 2023 onwards. Based on the choices entered the stray vacancy round allotment result will be announced on November 23, 2023, by 5 pm. Students allotted seats can report for the admissions by November 29, 2023.

Also Read: Delhi Schools Reopen Today After Early Winter Break, Check Details Here