UP Board 10th Exam 2023 to have 30% MCQs as UPMSP plans to change Exam Pattern: Report

UP Board 10th Exam 2023 Exam Pattern Change: Even as the UP Board Exam for this year is underway, UPMSP has floated plans to change the exam pattern for UP Board 10th Exam 2023 i.e., for next year. As per media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will introduce sweeping changes in UP Board High School Exam from next year onwards in a bid to revamp and reform the school education system. The report comes merely days after UP CM Yogi Adityanath suggested changes in the UP Board Exam 2022 as part of educational reforms planned for the state in the coming days.

30% MCQs to be answered in OMR Sheets

One of the biggest changes that are planned for UP Board 10th Exam 2022 is the introduction of MCQs or multiple-choice questions. Currently, UP Board holds the high school examination for class 10 students in a completely descriptive or subjective manner. However, as part of the reforms, it will introduce MCQs in the UP Board 10th Exam 2023. Another significant change that will be introduced will be a change in answer sheet format. The 30% MCQ format questions introduced as part of the exam pattern will have to be answered by the students in OMR sheets (optical mark recognition).

Local media reports have quoted UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla as confirming this change saying “Thirty per cent of all questions in examinations will be MCQ types, and students will be provided with OMR sheets to answer them. We have used this format in Class 9 exams and from next year, the same will be replicated in Class 10 examinations too.”

The report also claims that UP Board might also introduce MCQs for Class 12 students from UP Board Exam 2025.

Internship for Class 9 and Class 11 Students

Another key change planned as part of school education reforms in the state will be the introduction of internship programmes. UP Board plans to introduce internships as a mandatory component for Class 9 and Class 11 students as part of their regular curriculum. Undergoing internships during their school days will help students imbibe the necessary skills and also get the necessary and needed exposure to the job market.

Also Read: UP CM Yogi pushes for Educational Reforms, State-level Ranking for Educational Institutions, New Board Exam Pattern On Cards