UP Board 12th Practical Exam 2022 for Left Out Students from 17th May, Get Details Here

UP Board 12th Practical Exam 2022 Update: With evaluation work for UP Board Result 2022 underway across the state, the UPMSP has now directed schools to complete the UP Board 12th Practical Exam 2022 for students who had missed it earlier. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has asked all schools to complete the UP 12th Practical Exam 2022 from 17th to 20th May 2022. The practical exams are being held again to accommodate students who had missed on appearing for the same in the regular schedule held in February 2022.

1.7 Lakh Students Missed UP Board 12th Practical Exams in February

As per tentative number shared by the UPMSP, around 1.7 lakh students missed to appear for the UP Board 12th Practical Exam 2022 in February 2022. For such students, the UPMSP has given a second chance to such students to appear for the practical exams from 17th to 20th May 2022.

As per the official notice, students who had missed to appear for UP 12th Practical Exams 2022 held earlier in the year, can reach out to their respective schools and register them name to appear for the UP Practical exam from tomorrow onwards. Students should note that this is the final chance for them to appear for Uttar Pradesh Board 12th Practical Exams 2022 and no additional chance or attempt for the same will be given to them.

UP Board 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

Uttar Pradesh Board will hold the Class 12 Practical Exam for left-out students from tomorrow - 17th May 2022. The exams will be held at the respective schools from where the students are registered. Therefore, students are advised to be aware of the exam day guidelines and follow them on the day of the examination to avoid any problems. The key among them are listed below:

Admit Cards Mandatory: Students should note that they have to mandatorily carry UP Board 12th Practical Exam 2022 Admit Cards to their exam centres for practical exams. No student will be allowed to enter the exam centre and appear for the UP 12th Practical Exam without their hall ticket.

COVID-19 protocols: With COVID-19 cases being found in schools, students are advised to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and precautionary protocols including social distancing and wearing of face marks at the exam centres, for their own safety and well being.

Electronic Gadgets Banned: Carrying and use of any type of electronic gadgets including smartphones, feature phones, Bluetooth headset, smartwatches, etc. is banned in the exam centre. Therefore, students are advised to leave any such electronic gadgets and belonging at home.

Stationery Items Required: Students are required to carry the necessary stationery items including pens, pencils to the exam hall for the UP Board 12th Practical exam 2022. Under no circumstances will students be allowed to borrow stationery items from others during the exam.

Also Read: UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: UPMSP completes Evaluation Work, UP Board Results Expected Soon at upresults.nic.in