UP Board Exam 2022: Evaluation Process Begins Today, Good Handwriting to Get 1 Additional Mark

    Created On: Apr 23, 2022 08:21 IST
    Modified on: Apr 23, 2022 08:22 IST
    UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022: With theory exams completed, UPMSP – Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will begin the evaluation process for UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022. As per the official circular, the evaluation work for UP Board Exam 2022 Answer Sheets will begin on 23rd April – Saturday. To ensure smooth checking of answer sheets, the Uttar Pradesh Board has issued special necessary instructions to each head examiner and examiners of the state, who will be involved in the checking of the answer sheets. As per the timeline shared by the board, evaluation of answer sheets is expected to be completed by 5th May 2022 and UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 to be declared by 15th to 18th May 2022.

    2.25 Crore Answer Sheets for 47 Lakh Students

    According to the tentative estimates shared by the UP Board in total 47,75,749 students have appeared for the UP Board Exam 2022 for High School and Intermediate Classes. Of the total number of students, 25,25,007 students have appeared for UP Board 10th Exam 2022 while the rest, i.e., 22,50,742 have appeared for UP Board 12th Exam 2022. Taking exams for different subjects and streams together, a total of 2.2 crore answer sheets are to be evaluated by examiners for the UP Board Result 2022 to be declared. The board has set up 237 evaluation centres spread across the length and breadth of the state to ensure speedy and fair evaluation of answer sheets of the students.

    Total Number of Registered Students

    51,92,689

    Total Number of Appeared Students

    47,75,749

    Total Number Registered Students for Class 10

    27,81,654

    Total Number Registered Students for Class 10

    25,25,007

    Total Number Registered Students for Class 12

    24,11,035

    Total Number Registered Students for Class 12

    22,50,742

    1 Additional Mark for Good Handwriting

    As part of the evaluation process, the UPMSP has issued a detailed set of guidelines to the examiners and deputy examiners who will be involved in the checking of UP Board answer sheets. UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla has issued a detailed 6-page circular with ‘special instructions’ detailing subject-wise instructions that examiners need to follow while evaluating students.

    As part of these instructions, the board has directed examiners to award 1 additional mark to the students in the exam for good handwriting. Confirming the same, Mr Shukla said that “UP Board has for the first time decided to reward students having good handwriting (GHW). The examiners have been instructed to award one mark over the marks obtained by the student concerned in a subject by clearing marking “GHW +1” in case they feel the student has very good handwriting.”

    Full Marks to Students if Question is from Curtailed Syllabus

    Another key measure that is part of the UP Board Exam 2022 evaluation policy is related to questions asked from the curtailed syllabus. If any question paper includes a question that falls from the curtailed part of the syllabus due to the pandemic, all students will be awarded full marks for it.

    High-level Security at Evaluation Centres

    UPMSP has set up 271 evaluation centres spread across the state. To ensure the safety of the examiners and the answer sheets as well as to make sure that the evaluation process is completed smoothly, the UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi has ordered all commissioners of police, district magistrates and SSP/SP of districts to heighten security around the evaluation centres. Armed police personnel have been deployed in and around the exam evaluation centres round the clock at the place of storage as well as evaluation of the answer sheets.

