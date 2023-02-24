UP Board Exams 2023: Almost 65 Impersonators Caught in UP Board Exams, Check Details Here

UP Board Exam 2023: According to media reports, UP Board officials have apprehended 65 impersonators from all over the state. The UP board commenced the 10th and 12th board exams on February 16, 2023. As per the schedule given the UPMSP 10th exams will conclude on March 3, 2023 while the class 12 exams will conclude on March 4, 2023.

According to reports, as many as 34 students have been caught copying in the UP Board exams. Close to 50% of the students were caught from Ghazipur and Ballia 18 of whom have been caught and sent to jail in Ghazipur and 15 in Ballia.

UPMSP board secretary Divyakant Shukla stated that the maximum number of students known as ‘Munna Bhai’ have been caught in two districts of Ghazipur and Ballia accounting to a total of 50% of the total number of impersonators caught until Wednesday. 18 of the students have been caught and sent to jail in Ghazipur and 15 of them are from Ballia.

As per reports, on the very first day of the UP board exams, a total of 9 proxy candidates were caught- five from Ghazipur and 1 each from Mathura, Jaunpur, Bulandshahr and Lucknow.

The UP state government has ordered strict instructions to ensure cheating free exams.

As per reports, around 4 lakh students have dropped out of the UP board exams on the first day of the exams. As precautionary measures, the state government has deputed police as well as personnel of local intelligence to a special task force of the state police for smooth conduct of the UP board exams.

