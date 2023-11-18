UP Board Exam 2024 Class 12 Practicals From January 25, Exams In Two Phases

UP Board Practical Exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the dates for the UPMSP class 12 practical exam 2024. Students appearing for the UP board exam 2024 are required to appear for the practical exams without fail. The dates were announced by UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla on Twitter.

According to the official notification released, the exam will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 of the exam will be held from January 25 to February 1, 2024, while phase 2 of the practical exam will be held from February 2 to 9, 2024. Candidates preparing to appear for the UP Board 2024 exams can check the practical exam schedule here.

Practical Exams in Two Phases

According to the given schedule, phase 1 of the UP Board class 12 practical exams will be held in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Barti divisions. Phase 2 of the practical exams will be held in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions.

The notification further states that in order to maintain the sanctity of the exams, school principals are to conduct the practical exams under CCTV surveillance which will hold the board in organising the exams. The recordings are to be kept safe by the school officials in DVR and are to be made available to the regional office concerned of the council on demand.

UP Pre-Board Exams 2024

UP Board class 10 practicals will be conducted based on internal assessment at the school level. The Pre-board practical exams for class 12 students will be conducted at the school level by the middle school principals from January 5 to 12, 2024. The exams for the class 9 and 11 students and the pre-board written exams of the class 10 and 12 students are to be conducted at the school level from January 13 to 22, 2024. The date sheet for the class 10 and 12 board exam 2024 is expected to be released soon.

