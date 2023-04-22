UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Date, Time at upmsp.edu.in; Check Latest News

22 Apr, 2023 03:13 PM IST UP Board 12 Compartmental Exams 2023 If a student, fails to pass the class 12 board exam, then they can appear in the compartmental examination. The UPMSP 12 compartmental examination is conducted by the board every year to save the academic year of such students. It is to be noted that the students who fail to pass one or two subjects can appear in the compartmental examination at the cost of the nominal fee charged by the Board.



22 Apr, 2023 02:58 PM IST How to Check UP Board Result 2023 via SMS? Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will be announcing the UP Board class 10, 12 results in online mode as well as they will provide the facility to check the same via SMS. They can check their UPMSP board result 2023 through SMS by following the steps given below - Step 1st: Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd: For UP class 10 result 2023 type - aUP10<space>Roll_Number and For UPMSP class 12 result type - UP12<space>Roll_Number.

Step 3rd:Send this SMS to 56263.

22 Apr, 2023 02:51 PM IST UP Board result 2023 expected by April 27 UPMSP is expected to announce the UP Board class 10th and class 12th result by April 27. However, there has been no official update regarding the same.

22 Apr, 2023 02:37 PM IST How To Check UP Board Result 2023 Name Wise? Students can get their UP 10, 12 results 2023 through the official website and SMS or via digilocker. Unofficially, some websites also provide the UP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 name-wise. To check UP board result 2023 name wise, students have to use their name in the link provided to download the same. However, the officials do not provide this provision.



22 Apr, 2023 02:18 PM IST UP Board Result Statistics for Class 10 In 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.18%. Check below the table for complete details: Years Total Students Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2022 27,20,734 88.18% 91.69% 85.25% 2021 29,82,055 99.53% 99.55% 99.52% 2020 27,72,656 83% 87.29% 79.88% 2019 30,28,767 80.06% 76.66% 83.98% 2018 36,55,691 75.16% 78.8% 72.3% 2017 34,04,571 81.18% 86.5% 76.75% 2016 37,49,977 87.66% 91.11% 84.82% 2015 34,98,430 89.19% 88.51% 87.29%



22 Apr, 2023 02:08 PM IST What are list of websites, where I can check UP Board class 10, 12 result 2023? Students can check UP class 10, 12 result at these websites - upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.

22 Apr, 2023 02:02 PM IST What details will be mentioned in UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023? As per the previous year, the following details is expected to be provided in UP Board result 2023 - Name of the student

Seat number

Grade

Name of subjects

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Subject-wise grade

Percentile rank

Qualifying status

Remarks

22 Apr, 2023 01:51 PM IST How To Check UP Board Result 2023 via Digilocker? As per reports, it is expected that students can also check their UPMSP result through Digilocker. They can check the steps provided below to know how to download - Step 1: Go to the official website - digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: To use DigiLocker, students will have to sign up by using their Aadhaar Card number.

Step 3: Now, sign in to the DigiLocker account.

Step 4: Select class 10th/12th to get class 10th/12th marksheet.

Step 5: Choose the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School Examination.

Step 6: Enter roll number and choose the year you passed from the UP Board from the drop-down option.

22 Apr, 2023 01:42 PM IST UP Board Result 2023 Highlights Students who will be appearing for UPMSP board exams for classes 10, 12 must be aware of the important details regarding the exams. Check the table for exam highlights: Overview Specifications Board Name Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) Exam Name UP Board Class 10 UP Board Class 12 Exam Mode Offline Session 2023 Result Announcement Official Website upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required Roll Number

22 Apr, 2023 01:29 PM IST 1.43 lakh examiners appointed To Check UP Board Answer Sheets A total of 1,43,933 examiners evaluated a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets for UP Board. This included around 1.86 crore answer sheets of high school for which 89,698 examiners were appointed and another 1.33 crore answer sheets of intermediate exam for which 54,235 examiners were appointed.



22 Apr, 2023 01:16 PM IST Who Tops UPMSP Inter Result 2023? The board announces the result and the class 12th toppers list together. Around 58 lakh students registered for board exams. This year, a total of 27 lakh students have registered for the intermediate. Here, students can check last year's toppers: Rank Student’s name Pass Percentage District 1 Divyanshi 95.40% Fatehpur 2 Yogesh Pratap Singh 95% Barabanki 2 Anshika Yadav 95% Prayagraj 3 Bal Krishna 94% Fatehpur 3 Prakhar Pathak 94% Kanpur 3 Diya Mishra 94% Pryagraj 3 Abhimanyu Verma 94% Barabanki 3 Anchal Yadav 94% Pryagraj





22 Apr, 2023 01:08 PM IST UP Board 10th Statistics In 2023, a total of over 58 lakh students appeared for the UP board exams, out of this 3116487 appeared in the class 10 exams. They can check the statistics from the previous years below: UP Board 10th Result Statistics Year Total Students Passed Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2023 3116487 2022 2720734 2399143 88.18 91.69 85.25 2021 2982055 2968039 99.53 99.55 99.52 2020 2772656 2301304 83 87.29 79.88

22 Apr, 2023 12:50 PM IST List of websites to check UP Board 10h, 12th result 2023? It is expected that class 10th and 12 for the UP board result are likely to be released in the third week of April. To check UPMSP result for classes 10th, 12th, students have to visit the official website. They can check below the list of websites to check UP board result 2023: upmsp.edu.in

22 Apr, 2023 12:33 PM IST When To Check UPMSP Result for Classes 10th, 12th? As of now, no official update has been released regarding the UP board result 2023 date and time. Recently, on Twitter, UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla wrote that some information about UP Board result 2023 which is circulating in the media is a rumour and incorrect. However, recently there has been media updates that result can be announced by April 27.



22 Apr, 2023 12:22 PM IST Check Past Yeas UPMSP Result Date In the last two years, due to COVID-19, the academic session was delayed therefore, in 2021 and 2020 the result was released in June and July. However, before COVID, the board used to announce the result by April or May. Therefore, this year too it is expected that UPMSP will follow the same pattern, as the exam were concluded on time. Check last few year’s result date below: Years Class 10th Dates Class 12th Dates 2023 To be released To be released 2022 June 18 June 18 2021 July 31 July 31 2020 June 27 June 27 2019 April 27 April 27 2018 June 9 April 29

22 Apr, 2023 12:14 PM IST Over 3.19 Crore Answer Sheets Evaluated, UP Board Result Date 2023 Soon As per some national dailies, the UP board appointed around 1.4 lakh examiners to evaluate the copies of Classes 10 and 12. A total of 3.19 crore answer sheets have been checked. With the completion of the evaluation process, UPMSP may announce the result date and time soon. However, the board has not released any specific date for the result declaration as yet.



22 Apr, 2023 12:03 PM IST UP Board Result 2023 for Classes 10, 12 Over 58 lakh students are awaiting the announcement of UP Board Classes 10 and 12 results. This year, in Class 10, a total of 31,16,487 registrations were recorded whereas, in Class 12, there were 27,69,258 students registered. The UP board result 2023 date and time is expected to be announced soon at the official website: upmsp.edu.in.

22 Apr, 2023 11:56 AM IST When will UP board Class 12 result 2023 be declared? UPMSP is likely to announce class 12th result by April 27 provided the Election Commission (EC) permits so, say Board officials aware of the issue.



22 Apr, 2023 11:51 AM IST UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time Earlier, Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board), Department Of Education, Prayagraj, tweeted that the date is not yet announced. Check below the tweet:

यूपी बोर्ड 2023 का परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित करने की तिथि के संबंध में विभिन्न अनधिकृत स्रोतों से प्रचारित सूचनाएं केवल अफवाह है। परीक्षा परिणाम की तिथि के संबन्ध में यथासमय अवगत करा दिया जाएगा । — Dibyakant Shukla (@DibyakantShukla) April 12, 2023

22 Apr, 2023 11:47 AM IST How To Check UPMSP Result 2023 for class 10th, 12th Via SMS? Students can check below the steps (based on last year) to know how to check their result through SMS: Step 1: Go to the message application on your mobile.

Step 2: Type: UP12 (space) roll number.

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263.

22 Apr, 2023 11:43 AM IST What are the different list of websites to check UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023? There are chances that the official website might not work due to heavy traffic. So, in that case, students can check the result on these websites too: upmsp.edu.in

22 Apr, 2023 11:40 AM IST How To Check UP Board Result 2023? The UP Class 10 and 12 board exam results are released in online mode. Go through the steps mentioned below to know how to check the result: Step 1: Go to the official website: upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for UP Board result links for Class 10/12

Step 3: Click on the link, a new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: On the next page, click on UP Board result

Step 5: In the login window, enter roll number followed by the captcha code

22 Apr, 2023 11:39 AM IST How many students registered for UP Board 10th result 2023? A total of 31,16,487 students had registered for Class 10 board exams out of which 2,08,953 did not appear for the exam.

22 Apr, 2023 11:37 AM IST UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla advised students to beware of misleading informat On Twitter, UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla wrote that avoid rumors regarding UP Board Exam Result. The official intimation of the test result will be disseminated through suitable medium. Check tweet below: यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा परिणाम को लेकर अफवाहों से बचें। परीक्षा परिणाम की आधिकारिक सूचना उपयुक्त माध्यम से प्रसारित की जाएगी। — Dibyakant Shukla (@DibyakantShukla) April 21, 2023