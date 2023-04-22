UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Date, Time at upmsp.edu.in; Check Latest News

Live

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Date, Time at upmsp.edu.in

Updated: 22 Apr, 2023 03:13 PM IST

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates

UP Board 10, 12 Result 2023 Date and Time Expected Soon
Check UP Board Result 2023 at upmsp.edu.in
UP Board 2023 Expected By Last Week of April 2023

UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates:  Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce result for classes 10th and 12th by the last week of April 2023. As per some media reports, it is expected that UP board result can be announced by April 27, 2023 online. The date and time of UPMSP results 2023 have not been shared by the board yet.  Recently, the board official released a notice advising students and parents to beware of such false and misleading information. 

Students can check their result at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. This year, 58,85,745 students registered for the High School and Intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students. The evaluation process was started on March 18 and ended on April 1. For class 10th the exam was conducted from February 16 to March, whereas for class 12th, the exam was held from February 16 to March 4.

  • 22 Apr, 2023 03:13 PM IST

    UP Board 12 Compartmental Exams 2023

    If a student, fails to pass the class 12 board exam, then they can appear in the compartmental examination. The UPMSP 12 compartmental examination is conducted by the board every year to save the academic year of such students. It is to be noted that the students who fail to pass one or two subjects can appear in the compartmental examination at the cost of the nominal fee charged by the Board.


  • 22 Apr, 2023 02:58 PM IST

    How to Check UP Board Result 2023 via SMS?

     Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will be announcing the UP Board class 10, 12 results in online mode as well as they will provide the facility to check the same via SMS.  They can check their UPMSP board result 2023 through SMS by following the steps given below - 

    • Step 1st: Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

    • Step 2nd: For UP class 10 result 2023 type - aUP10<space>Roll_Number and For UPMSP class 12 result type - UP12<space>Roll_Number.

    • Step 3rd:Send this SMS to 56263. 

  • 22 Apr, 2023 02:51 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023 expected by April 27

    UPMSP is expected to announce the UP Board class 10th and class 12th result by April 27. However, there has been no official update regarding the same.

  • 22 Apr, 2023 02:37 PM IST

    How To Check UP Board Result 2023 Name Wise?

    Students can get their UP 10, 12 results 2023 through the official website and SMS or via digilocker. Unofficially, some websites also provide the UP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 name-wise. To check UP board result 2023 name wise, students have to use their name in the link provided to download the same. However, the officials do not provide this provision. 


  • 22 Apr, 2023 02:18 PM IST

    UP Board Result Statistics for Class 10

    In 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.18%. Check below the table for complete details: 

    Years

    Total Students

    Overall Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    2022

    27,20,734

    88.18%

    91.69%

    85.25%

    2021

    29,82,055

    99.53%

    99.55%

    99.52%

    2020

    27,72,656

    83%

    87.29%

    79.88%

    2019

    30,28,767

    80.06%

    76.66%

    83.98%

    2018

    36,55,691

    75.16%

    78.8%

    72.3%

    2017

    34,04,571

    81.18%

    86.5%

    76.75%

    2016

    37,49,977

    87.66%

    91.11%

    84.82%

    2015

    34,98,430

    89.19%

    88.51%

    87.29%


  • 22 Apr, 2023 02:08 PM IST

    What are list of websites, where I can check UP Board class 10, 12 result 2023?

    Students can check UP class 10, 12 result at these websites -  upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.

  • 22 Apr, 2023 02:02 PM IST

    What details will be mentioned in UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023?

    As per the previous year, the following details is expected to be provided in UP Board result 2023 -  

    • Name of the student

    • Seat number

    • Grade

    • Name of subjects

    • Subject-wise marks

    • Total marks

    • Subject-wise grade

    • Percentile rank

    • Qualifying status

    • Remarks 

  • 22 Apr, 2023 01:51 PM IST

    How To Check UP Board Result 2023 via Digilocker?

    As per reports, it is expected that students can also check their UPMSP result through Digilocker. They can check the steps provided below to know how to download - 

    • Step 1: Go to the official website - digilocker.gov.in.

    • Step 2: To use DigiLocker, students will have to sign up by using their Aadhaar Card number.

    • Step 3: Now, sign in to the DigiLocker account.

    • Step 4: Select class 10th/12th to get class 10th/12th marksheet.

    • Step 5: Choose the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School Examination.

    • Step 6: Enter roll number and choose the year you passed from the UP Board from the drop-down option.

  • 22 Apr, 2023 01:42 PM IST

    UP Board Result 2023 Highlights

    Students who will be appearing for UPMSP board exams for classes 10, 12 must be aware of the important details regarding the exams. Check the table for exam highlights: 

    Overview

    Specifications 

    Board Name

    Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP)

    Exam Name

    UP Board Class 10

    UP Board Class 12

    Exam Mode

    Offline

    Session

    2023

    Result Announcement Official Website

    upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

    Result Mode

    Online

    Credentials Required

    Roll Number

  • 22 Apr, 2023 01:29 PM IST

    1.43 lakh examiners appointed To Check UP Board Answer Sheets

    A total of 1,43,933 examiners evaluated a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets for UP Board. This included around 1.86 crore answer sheets of high school for which 89,698 examiners were appointed and another 1.33 crore answer sheets of intermediate exam for which 54,235 examiners were appointed.


  • 22 Apr, 2023 01:16 PM IST

    Who Tops UPMSP Inter Result 2023?

    The board announces the result and the class 12th toppers list together. Around 58 lakh students registered for board exams. This year, a total of 27 lakh students have registered for the intermediate. Here, students can check last year's toppers: 

    Rank

    Student’s name

    Pass Percentage

    District

    1

    Divyanshi

    95.40%

    Fatehpur

    2

    Yogesh Pratap Singh

    95%

    Barabanki

    2

    Anshika Yadav

    95%

    Prayagraj

    3

    Bal Krishna

    94%

    Fatehpur

    3

    Prakhar Pathak

    94%

    Kanpur

    3

    Diya Mishra

    94%

    Pryagraj

    3

    Abhimanyu Verma

    94%

    Barabanki

    3

    Anchal Yadav

    94%

    Pryagraj



  • 22 Apr, 2023 01:08 PM IST

    UP Board 10th Statistics

    In 2023, a total of over 58 lakh students appeared for the UP board exams, out of this 3116487 appeared in the class 10 exams. They can check the statistics from the previous years below: 

    UP Board 10th Result Statistics

    Year

    Total Students

    Passed

    Overall Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    2023

    3116487

    		        

    2022

    2720734

    2399143

    88.18

    91.69

    85.25

    2021

    2982055

    2968039

    99.53

    99.55

    99.52

    2020

    2772656

    2301304

    83

    87.29

    79.88

  • 22 Apr, 2023 12:50 PM IST

    List of websites to check UP Board 10h, 12th result 2023?

    It is expected that class 10th and 12 for the UP board result are likely to be released in the third week of April. To check UPMSP result for classes 10th, 12th, students have to visit the official website. They can check below the list of websites to check UP board result 2023: 

    • upmsp.edu.in

    • upresults.nic.in

    • results.upmsp.edu.in

  • 22 Apr, 2023 12:33 PM IST

    When To Check UPMSP Result for Classes 10th, 12th?

    As of now, no official update has been released regarding the UP board result 2023 date and time. Recently, on Twitter, UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla wrote that some information about UP Board result 2023 which is circulating in the media is a rumour and incorrect. However, recently there has been media updates that result can be announced by April 27. 


  • 22 Apr, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    Check Past Yeas UPMSP Result Date

    In the last two years, due to COVID-19, the academic session was delayed therefore, in 2021 and 2020 the result was released in June and July. However, before COVID, the board used to announce the result by April or May. Therefore, this year too it is expected that UPMSP will follow the same pattern, as the exam were concluded on time. Check last few year’s result date below: 

    Years 

    Class 10th Dates

    Class 12th Dates 

    2023

    To be released

    To be released

    2022

    June 18

    June 18

    2021

    July 31

    July 31

    2020

    June 27

    June 27

    2019

    April 27

    April 27

    2018

    June 9

    April 29

  • 22 Apr, 2023 12:14 PM IST

    Over 3.19 Crore Answer Sheets Evaluated, UP Board Result Date 2023 Soon

    As per some national dailies, the UP board appointed around 1.4 lakh examiners to evaluate the copies of Classes 10 and 12. A total of 3.19 crore answer sheets have been checked. With the completion of the evaluation process, UPMSP may announce the result date and time soon. However, the board has not released any specific date for the result declaration as yet. 


  • 22 Apr, 2023 12:03 PM IST

    UP Board Result 2023 for Classes 10, 12

    Over 58 lakh students are awaiting the announcement of UP Board Classes 10 and 12 results. This year, in Class 10, a total of 31,16,487 registrations were recorded whereas, in Class 12, there were 27,69,258 students registered. The UP board result 2023 date and time is expected to be announced soon at the official website: upmsp.edu.in.

  • 22 Apr, 2023 11:56 AM IST

    When will UP board Class 12 result 2023 be declared?

    UPMSP is likely to announce class 12th result by April 27 provided the Election Commission (EC) permits so, say Board officials aware of the issue.


  • 22 Apr, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time

    Earlier, Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board), Department Of Education, Prayagraj, tweeted that the date is not yet announced. Check below the tweet: 


  • 22 Apr, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    How To Check UPMSP Result 2023 for class 10th, 12th Via SMS?

    Students can check below the steps (based on last year) to know how to check their result through SMS: 

    • Step 1: Go to the message application on your mobile.

    • Step 2: Type: UP12 (space) roll number.

    • Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263.

  • 22 Apr, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    What are the different list of websites to check UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023?

    There are chances that the official website might not work due to heavy traffic. So, in that case, students can check the result on these websites too: 

    • upmsp.edu.in

    • upresults.nic.in

    • results.upmsp.edu.in

  • 22 Apr, 2023 11:40 AM IST

    How To Check UP Board Result 2023?

    The UP Class 10 and 12 board exam results are released in online mode. Go through the steps mentioned below to know how to check the result:

    • Step 1: Go to the official website: upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

    • Step 2: On the homepage, look for UP Board result links for Class 10/12

    • Step 3: Click on the link, a new page will appear on the screen

    • Step 4: On the next page, click on UP Board result

    • Step 5: In the login window, enter roll number followed by the captcha code

  • 22 Apr, 2023 11:39 AM IST

    How many students registered for UP Board 10th result 2023?

    A total of 31,16,487 students had registered for Class 10 board exams out of which 2,08,953 did not appear for the exam.

  • 22 Apr, 2023 11:37 AM IST

    UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla advised students to beware of misleading informat

    On Twitter, UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla wrote that avoid rumors regarding UP Board Exam Result. The official intimation of the test result will be disseminated through suitable medium. Check tweet below: 

  • 22 Apr, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    Over 58 lakh students are awaiting for UP Board 10th, 12th result

    UPMSP has not announced the UP board results 2023 date and time yet. UP Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla has informed that result date and time will be announced and will be shared on the official platforms. Over 58 lakh students are awaiting for the announcement of result.

