UP Class 12 Result 2022 Toppers: Divyanshi tops with 95.40%;Check UPMSP Class 12 Toppers List 2022 here

UP Board Class 12 Result 2022: 5 students on the third position

Five students have secured third rank in the announced UP Board Class 12 Exam 2022. The Third rank holders are Prakhar Pathak, Bal Krishna, Anchal Yadav, and Abhimanyu Verma. All the students have secured 94 per cent marks in UP Class 12 Exam 2022.

UP Class 12 Result 2022: Divyanshi from Fatehpur declared topper

In UP Board Class 12 Result 2022 announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Divyanshi from Fatehpur has scored the highest marks- 95.40 percent. Anshika Yadav from Prayagraj has placed herself in the second position with 95% followed by Yogesh Pratap Singh at the third position.

UP 12 Result 2022 Toppers

The result of UP Board 2022 Class 12 has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad and girls have outshined the boys in one of the largest states of India. The pass percentage of girls in UP 12 Result 2022 is 90.15% while the pass percentage for the boys is 81.21 per cent.

Topper of UP Board 2022 Class 12: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) after the announcement of the UP 10 Result, has declared UP Class 12 Result 2022 on June 18, 2022, at 4 PM. Along with the announcement of the result, the names of the toppers of the UP Board 12 Result will also be declared. Around 24 lakh students had appeared for UPMSP Class 12 Exam. Notably, the UP Board exam for the year 2021 was cancelled because of the COVID pandemic.

The names of the UP Board 12 toppers 2022 will be available here as soon as they are announced. The students waiting anxiously for the result can go through the UP Class 12 Result 2022 toppers of 2020.

UP Board 12th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: UP Class 12 Result Announced, Check Here NOW

UP Class 12 Result Toppers List 2020

The toppers list of the UP Board Result class 12 was not announced in 2021 because of the covid pandemic. Check the toppers of 2020.

Names Marks Secured Anurah Malik 97% Pranjal Singh 96% Uttkarsh Shukla 94.80% Vaibhav Dwivedi 94.40% Aakansha 94%

UP Board Class 12 Result 2022 websites

The students who appeared for UP Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be able to check their result on Jagran Josh by providing the asked credentials. The direct link will be available on this page as soon as the result is announced.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Toppers

The UP Board Class 10 Result 2022 has been announced by the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. Prince has topped the UP Board Class 10 exam this year. Girls have again outperformed the boys with a pass percentage of 91.69 per cent, while total of 85.25 boys have passed in UP Board Class 10 exam 2022.