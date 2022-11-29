UP Madrasa Class 1 to 8 Students Not Eligible for Central Scholarship, Check Details Here

UP Madrasa: As per the recent updates, the Central Government has decided to stop the scholarship for Uttar Pradesh Madras classes 1 to 8 students from the academic session 2022-2023. The new orders will be applicable to students studying in all minority institutions. From now on, only students of classes 9 and 10 of UP Madrasa will be provided scholarships.

This decision of the Central Government comes weeks after the state completed the UP Madrasa Survey on November 15, 2022. Under this Central scholarship, UP Madrasa students from classes 1 to 5 used to get a scholarship of Rs. 1000 whereas those in classes 6 to 8 received a scholarship amount which varied from course to course.

Why Central Government Has Stopped UP Madrasa Scholarship for Classes 1st to 8th?

As per the Centre, education for students in classes 1 to 8 in UP Madrasa is free under the Right to Education Act. Along with that, students enrolled in Uttar Pradesh Madrasa also receive mid-day meals and free books for duration of their education. The Centre has further stated that since the essential items are also provided to students under the RTE act, hence the scholarship has been stopped. Last year, about 5 lakh children availed scholarships in which 16,558 madrasas were involved.

UP Madrasa Survey 2022

The Uttar Pradesh government conducted the UP Madrasa Survey to establish the count of unrecognised madrassas present in the state. As per the data available, earlier this week, it was discovered that around 16 lakh students were registered in around 8000 unrecognised madrassas in Uttar Pradesh. The number of students registered in secondary and senior secondary classes has seen a decrease of more than three lakhs during the last six years.

In 2022, this number came down 1 lakh 63 thousand 999 students. In 2016, 4 lakh 22 thousand 627 students registered in the secondary and senior secondary classes in UP. This year this number has come down to 92 thousand. That is, there has been a decrease of 3.30 lakhs in these six years.

