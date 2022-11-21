UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round Schedule Revised, Merit List Today

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has revised the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Schedule. According to the revised schedule released the merit list for UP NEET PG 2022, Mop-Up Round will be released today - November 21, 2022.

According to the UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up round Schedule released, the link for students to complete the online choice-filling process is November 22 to 24, 2022. The results of the Mop-Up round will be announced on November 26, 2022. Students who secure an allotment can complete the admission procedure by November 30, 2022.

UP NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling schedule is available on the official website - upneet.gov.in. Candidates can also check the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round schedule through the link available here.

UP NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Revised schedule - Click Here

UP NEET PG Counselling - Mop-Up Round Revised Schedule

The UP NEET PG 2022 Revised schedule for the Mop-Up round is available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the mop-up round counselling process can visit the website or follow the schedule provided below.

UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round Revised mop-up dates Merit list publishing date November 21 Online choice filling date November 22 (4 PM) to 24 Result declaration November 26 Allotment letter download link November 27 to 30, 2022

Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2022 exams but were unable to secure an admission in the previous rounds of counselling were eligible to apply for the mop-up round counselling procedure. Students who are allotted seats as per the choices entered in the mop-up round can complete the admissions by reporting to the allotted college and submitting the required documents and other admission-related procedures.

