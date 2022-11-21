    UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round Schedule Revised, Merit List Today

    Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has revised the schedule for the Mop-Up round counselling procedure. Candidates eligible for the counselling process can check the schedule and other details here. 

    Updated: Nov 21, 2022 09:32 IST
    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up
    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up

    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has revised the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Schedule. According to the revised schedule released the merit list for UP NEET PG 2022, Mop-Up Round will be released today - November 21, 2022. 

    According to the UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up round Schedule released, the link for students to complete the online choice-filling process is November 22 to 24, 2022. The results of the Mop-Up round will be announced on November 26, 2022. Students who secure an allotment can complete the admission procedure by November 30, 2022. 

    UP NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling schedule is available on the official website - upneet.gov.in. Candidates can also check the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round schedule through the link available here. 

    UP NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Revised schedule - Click Here

    UP NEET PG Counselling - Mop-Up Round Revised Schedule

    The UP NEET PG 2022 Revised schedule for the Mop-Up round is available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the mop-up round counselling process can visit the website or follow the schedule provided below. 

    UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round

    Revised mop-up dates

    Merit list publishing date

    November 21

    Online choice filling date

    November 22 (4 PM) to 24

    Result declaration

    November 26

    Allotment letter download link

    November 27 to 30, 2022

    Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2022 exams but were unable to secure an admission in the previous rounds of counselling were eligible to apply for the mop-up round counselling procedure. Students who are allotted seats as per the choices entered in the mop-up round can complete the admissions by reporting to the allotted college and submitting the required documents and other admission-related procedures. 

    Also Read: ICSI CSEET Result 2022: November Session Results Today at icsi.edu

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories