UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: DMET Releases List of Candidates Who Have Not Locked Choices in second round

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: DMET has released a list of candidates who have not locked their choices in the second round of UP NEET counselling. A total of 82 candidates have not locked their choices for MD/MS whereas 3 candidates from MDS. Check pdf list here

Updated: Sep 12, 2023 19:47 IST
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Director General of Medical Education and Training has released the list of candidates who have not locked their choices for UP NEET round 2 counselling. Those who have registered for Uttar Pradesh NEET MD, MS and MDS and have not locked their choices can check the pdf online at dgme.up.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling. All 85 candidates will not be considered for the UP NEET allotment process. The UP NEET pdf released includes names of the candidates, roll number and NEET rank. 

UP NEET PG 2023 list of candidates who have not locked choices pdf - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to download UPNEET PG counselling 2023 list of candidates who have not locked choices pdf? 

The Uttar Pradesh NEET pdf list has been released online at the official websites: dgme.up.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling. Candidates have to visit these websites to check the list. To download it they can follow the below-mentioned steps: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling

Step 2: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 3: Scroll down and find the link - list of candidates who have not locked their choices not considered for the allotment process up NEET PG (MD MS DNB MDS)

Step 4: Click on the pdf 

Step 5: A pdf with the names of candidates will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Check and download it for future references 

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: List of candidates who have not locked choices

As per the notice pdf, those candidates who have not locked their choices have not been considered for the UP NEET PG seat allotment process for round 2. Further details for these candidates will be released soon on the official website. Through NEET PG counselling, candidates can take admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MD/MS/Diploma/DNB/MDS.

