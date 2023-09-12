UP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Merit List Today at upneet.gov.in, know who are not eligible here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will release the UP NEET merit list today on September 12, 2023, for mop up round. Candidates can check the merit list online at upneet.gov.in. UP MBBS/BDS merit list is released only for those candidates whose registration form has been accepted. Along with that, the officials will close the deposition of registration and security money window too.

Candidates can fill out their online choices from September 13 to 15, 2023. The UPNEET UG seat allotment list 2023 mop up round will be released on September 16 or 17, 2023. Through the UP NEET counselling 2023, candidates can take admission to around 6428 MBBS and 2251 BDS seats offered by medical and dental colleges of the state.

UP MBBS/BDS Mop-Up Round Counselling Dates 2023

As per the schedule released, the window for payment of fees will close on September 12, 2023. Check the table to know the UPNEET mop-up round schedule:

Events Dates Last date for UP NEET document verification September 12, 2023 by 5 PM UPNEET UG merit list for mop-up round September 12, 2023 Filling of choices September 13, 2023 from 5 PM Last date to fill UPNEET UG choices September 15, 2023 till 5 PM UP NEET UG seat allotment result September 16 or 17, 2023 Downloading of allotment letter September 18 to 21, 2023

How to check UP NEET UG Merit List 2023 for mop up round?

DGMET releases the merit list online. Candidates can check below the steps to know how to download the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find mop up round merit list link for NEET UG

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf

Step 4: UP NEET MBBS/BDS merit list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the page and save it for future references

DME Releases Notice Regarding NEET UG Mop Up Round for BDS Candidates

As per the notice released, it has been stated that those candidates who did not take up admission in the 1st or 2nd round of UPNEET UG counselling for BDS course will not be eligible for the mop-up round. Also, those who have paid the security deposit during the first and second rounds of UP NEET counselling 2023 will not have to submit the amount again.

