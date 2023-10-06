UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-Up Round Allotment Result Today, Get Details Here

  1. Home
The allotment result for UP NEET PG counselling mop-up round will be announced today, October 6, 2023. Candidates can download the allotment letter and report for admissions from OCtoner 7 onwards. 

Updated: Oct 6, 2023 10:22 IST
UP NEET Counselling 2023: The Directorate of General and Medical Education and Training will announce the UP NEET PG counselling mop-up round seat allotment result today, October 6, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the mop-up round allotment can visit the official website of DGMET UP to check the allotment result. 

The allotment result will be released as a pdf document containing the list of students allotted seats in the mop-up round counselling. It must be noted that the students unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds were eligible to apply for the mop-up round.

UP NEET PG counselling mop-up round seat allotment result will be announced on the official website - dgme.up.gov.in. Eligible students can also check the UP NEET PG counselling mop-up round allotment result through the link given here. 

Steps to Check UP NEET PG counselling mop-up round allotment result

Steo UP NEET PG counselling mop-up round is conducted for admissions to the vacant seats available after the previous counselling rounds. Candidates can follow the below given steps to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IP NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the mop-up round allotment result link

Step 3: The allotment pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Scroll through the list

Step 5: Download the allotment letter for admissions

Candidates allotted seats in the mop-up round counselling can report to the allotted colleges for admissions along with relevant documents. Candidates are required to report for the admissions from October 7 to 10, 2023. Candidates mist make sure that they carry all the necessary certificates and documents with them when reporting for admissions

