UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration For Stray Vacancy Round Starts Tomorrow, Check Schedule Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education And Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for the UP NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round counselling in online mode. Candidates who are interested in participating in the stray vacancy round can check and download the schedule through the official website - dgme.up.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the counselling committee will start the online registrations for the UP NEET PG stray vacancy round tomorrow: October 12, 2023. The last date to submit the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round is October 13, 2023, (till 5 pm).

Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registrations - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round in the table mentioned below:



Events Dates Date of online registration October 12, 2023 (from 11 am) Last date to submit the registration form October 13, 2023 (till 5 pm) Date of deposition of registration and security money October 12, 2023, (from 11 am) to October 14, 2023 Release of merit list October 14, 2023 Online choice filling October 14, 2023 (from 5 pm) to October 16, 2023 (till 5 pm) Announcement of seat allotment result October 17, 2023 Date for downloading the allotment letters and admission October 18 to 20, 2023

Check the official schedule PDF here

UP NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Counselling

As per the official notice, candidates who are interested in participating in the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round are required to make the online payment of Rs 2,000 as a registration fee through the official website. Candidates allotted through 1st, the 2nd, and mop-up rounds of UP NEET PG counselling 2023 and those who are admitted through any round of the AIQ counselling are not eligible for the stray vacancy round.

Also Read: Bihar NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Counselling Registration Starts, Check Last Date To Apply Here

