  3. UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration For Stray Vacancy Round Starts Tomorrow, Check Schedule Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration For Stray Vacancy Round Starts Tomorrow, Check Schedule Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: DMET, Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for the UP NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round counselling in online mode. Candidates can check and download the schedule at dgme.up.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 11, 2023 14:40 IST
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education And Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for the UP NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round counselling in online mode. Candidates who are interested in participating in the stray vacancy round can check and download the schedule through the official website - dgme.up.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the counselling committee will start the online registrations for the UP NEET PG stray vacancy round tomorrow: October 12, 2023. The last date to submit the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round is October 13, 2023, (till 5 pm).

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Date of online registration

October 12, 2023 (from 11 am) 

Last date to submit the registration form

October 13, 2023 (till 5 pm)

Date of deposition of registration and security money 

October 12, 2023, (from 11 am) to October 14, 2023

Release of merit list

October 14, 2023

Online choice filling

October 14, 2023 (from 5 pm) to October 16, 2023 (till 5 pm)

Announcement of seat allotment result 

October 17, 2023

Date for downloading the allotment letters and admission

October 18 to 20, 2023

UP NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Counselling

As per the official notice, candidates who are interested in participating in the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round are required to make the online payment of Rs 2,000 as a registration fee through the official website. Candidates allotted through 1st, the 2nd, and mop-up rounds of UP NEET PG counselling 2023 and those who are admitted through any round of the AIQ counselling are not eligible for the stray vacancy round.

