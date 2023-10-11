Bihar NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Counselling Registration Starts, Check Last Date To Apply Here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has activated the registration window for the Bihar NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling process from today: October 11, 2023. Candidates can register for the BCECE counselling for admission into MBBS, BDS and other allied medical programmes online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The last date to fill in the counselling form of Bihar NEET UG is October 13, 2023 by 10 PM. They can pay the application fees until 11:59 PM on October 13, 2023. They must pay a non-refundable registration/counselling fee of Rs. 1200 for unreserved/EWS/BC/EBC/EWS candidates and Rs. 600 only for SC/ST/DQ applicants.

Bihar UGMAC Stray Vanacy Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know the stray vacancy Bihar NEET UG counselling dates:

Events Dates Commencement of Bihar NEET UG registration October 11, 2023 Last date for UGMAC registration October 13, 2023 (10 PM) Last date of Bihar NEET UG counselling payment of fees October 13, 2023 (11:59 PM) Online editing of Bihar UGMAC application form October 14, 2023 Bihar NEET UG rank list/merit list October 15, 2023 Bihar NEET UG choice filling October 16 to 18, 2023

How to Register for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can apply for stray vacancy round online at the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for Bihar NEET UGMAC online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on online application portal of UGMAC-2023 link

Step 3: On the next window, enter basic details to generate a new user ID and password

Step 4: Login with the system-generated credentials

Step 5: Fill in the BCECEB NEET UG application form

Step 6: Upload required documents and pay the counselling fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

Bihar NEET UG Rank List 2023

BCECEB has released the Bihar NEET rank card online on the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar UGMAC merit list is prepared based on NEET scores and details mentioned during registration. The rank list of Bihar NEET includes the UGMAC ID of eligible candidates, category, date and time of seat allotment, and scores obtained in the NEET exam.

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Registration Ends Today; Check Seat Allotment and Reporting Dates Here