SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 Check Latest Marking Scheme and Subject-wise Weightage

SNAP Exam Pattern 2025: Symbiosis National Aptitude Test or SNAP is conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) course offered by any Institute of SIU. The official notification for the SNAP 2025 exam can be announced anytime soon. Interested aspirants must carefully go through the SNAP exam pattern and marking scheme before formulating any strategy. The entrance exam is expected to contain 60 questions, which need to be attempted within 60 minutes. As per the marking scheme, each correct response is awarded 1 mark, and 25% negative marks are applicable for every wrong response. Further details about the SNAP 2025 exam pattern and marking scheme based on the previous year's notification are discussed on this page.
SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 Highlights
Understanding the SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 can help you prepare an exam-aligned timetable, choose the latest resources, and focus only on the key topics. It improves aspirants’ familiarity with the real exam conditions and boosts their confidence. The key highlights of the entrance test are tabulated below.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Symbiosis International (Deemed University)
|
Exam Name
|
Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP)
|
Purpose
|
Admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA)
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Question Type
|
Objective
|
Number of Questions
|
60
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 Section-Wise Weightage (Expected)
The SNAP Exam Pattern 2025, along with various other relevant details, will be released on the official website. It provides insights into test mode, format, total number of questions, maximum scores, test duration, marking scheme, etc. Here is the expected SNAP 2025 exam pattern tabulated below.
-
The SNAP Test will be conducted online.
-
The exam duration shall be 60 minutes.
-
It carries 60 multiple-choice questions for 60 marks..
|
Section
|
Questions
|
Total Marks
|
General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability
|
15
|
15
|
Analytical & Logical Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
60
|
60
SNAP Marking Scheme 2025 (Expected)
The SNAP marking scheme follows a simple format. As per the previous year's notification, each correct response will be awarded 1 mark, and each incorrect response will attract 25% negative marks. Check the expected SNAP 2025 marking scheme discussed below:
-
The SNAP Test is an objective test, with each question having four responses. The aspirant needs to select an appropriate response.
-
For each correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded to the candidates.
-
Each incorrect answer attracts 25% negative marks.
SNAP Important Topics
Candidates should identify all the important topics for the SNAP test and plan their strategy accordingly. They must prioritise the recurring chapters and high-weightage topics to elevate their preparation. The SNAP test typically covers three sections, i.e. General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. Mastering and revising all the crucial topics can help you stay ahead of the competition. To help, we have shared below the section-wise SNAP important topics for reference purposes:
|
Section
|
SNAP Important Topics
|
General English
|
Odd One Out
Fill in the Blanks
Idioms and Syllogisms
Sentence Completion
Contextual Usage
Synonyms and Antonyms
Active Voice and Passive Voice
Sentence Correction
Jumbled Paragraphs
Analogies
Vocabulary
One Word Substitution, etc
|
Analytical & Logical Reasoning
|
Mathematical Reasoning
Meaningful Word and Matrix
Critical Reasoning
Clocks and Calendars
Family Tree
Verbal & Miscellaneous Reasoning
Visual Reasoning
Blood Relations
Direction Sense
Coding and Decoding
Analogy & Series
Seating Arrangement
Syllogisms, etc
|
Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency
|
Algebra
Probability Functions
Mixtures & Alligations
Geometry
Linear Equations and Quadratic Equations
Permutation & Combination
Trigonometry
Series
Arithmetic
Progressions
Logarithm
Set Theory
Binomial Theorem
Surds and Indices
Graphs-Pie Chart
Mensuration
Number System
Tables
Inequalities
Bar Graphs
Coordinate Geometry, etc
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation