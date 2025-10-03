UK Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 OUT!
SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 Check Latest Marking Scheme and Subject-wise Weightage

SNAP Exam Pattern 2025: The entrance exam is expected to carry 60 questions from General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. The maximum marks shall be 60. Check the detailed SNAP exam pattern and marking scheme here.

SNAP Exam Pattern 2025

SNAP Exam Pattern 2025: Symbiosis National Aptitude Test or SNAP is conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) course offered by any Institute of SIU. The official notification for the SNAP 2025 exam can be announced anytime soon. Interested aspirants must carefully go through the SNAP exam pattern and marking scheme before formulating any strategy. The entrance exam is expected to contain 60 questions, which need to be attempted within 60 minutes. As per the marking scheme, each correct response is awarded 1 mark, and 25% negative marks are applicable for every wrong response. Further details about the SNAP 2025 exam pattern and marking scheme based on the previous year's notification are discussed on this page.

SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 Highlights

Understanding the SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 can help you prepare an exam-aligned timetable, choose the latest resources, and focus only on the key topics. It improves aspirants’ familiarity with the real exam conditions and boosts their confidence. The key highlights of the entrance test are tabulated below.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

Exam Name

Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP)

Purpose

Admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Exam Mode

Online

Question Type

Objective

Number of Questions

60

Negative Marking

Yes

SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 Section-Wise Weightage (Expected)

The SNAP Exam Pattern 2025, along with various other relevant details, will be released on the official website. It provides insights into test mode, format, total number of questions, maximum scores, test duration, marking scheme, etc. Here is the expected SNAP 2025 exam pattern tabulated below.

  • The SNAP Test will be conducted online.

  • The exam duration shall be 60 minutes.

  • It carries 60 multiple-choice questions for 60 marks..

Section

Questions

Total Marks

General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability

15

15

Analytical & Logical Reasoning

25

25

Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency

20

20

Total

60

60

SNAP Marking Scheme 2025 (Expected)

The SNAP marking scheme follows a simple format. As per the previous year's notification, each correct response will be awarded 1 mark, and each incorrect response will attract 25% negative marks. Check the expected SNAP 2025 marking scheme discussed below:

  • The SNAP Test is an objective test, with each question having four responses. The aspirant needs to select an appropriate response.

  • For each correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded to the candidates.

  • Each incorrect answer attracts 25% negative marks.

SNAP Important Topics

Candidates should identify all the important topics for the SNAP test and plan their strategy accordingly. They must prioritise the recurring chapters and high-weightage topics to elevate their preparation. The SNAP test typically covers three sections, i.e. General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. Mastering and revising all the crucial topics can help you stay ahead of the competition. To help, we have shared below the section-wise SNAP important topics for reference purposes:

Section

SNAP Important Topics

General English

Odd One Out

Fill in the Blanks

Idioms and Syllogisms

Sentence Completion

Contextual Usage

Synonyms and Antonyms

Active Voice and Passive Voice

Sentence Correction

Jumbled Paragraphs

Analogies

Vocabulary

One Word Substitution, etc

Analytical & Logical Reasoning

Mathematical Reasoning

Meaningful Word and Matrix

Critical Reasoning

Clocks and Calendars

Family Tree

Verbal & Miscellaneous Reasoning

Visual Reasoning

Blood Relations

Direction Sense

Coding and Decoding

Analogy & Series

Seating Arrangement

Syllogisms, etc

Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency

Algebra

Probability Functions

Mixtures & Alligations

Geometry

Linear Equations and Quadratic Equations

Permutation & Combination

Trigonometry

Series

Arithmetic

Progressions

Logarithm

Set Theory

Binomial Theorem

Surds and Indices

Graphs-Pie Chart

Mensuration

Number System

Tables

Inequalities

Bar Graphs

Coordinate Geometry, etc

