SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 Check Latest Marking Scheme and Subject-wise Weightage

SNAP Exam Pattern 2025: Symbiosis National Aptitude Test or SNAP is conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) course offered by any Institute of SIU. The official notification for the SNAP 2025 exam can be announced anytime soon. Interested aspirants must carefully go through the SNAP exam pattern and marking scheme before formulating any strategy. The entrance exam is expected to contain 60 questions, which need to be attempted within 60 minutes. As per the marking scheme, each correct response is awarded 1 mark, and 25% negative marks are applicable for every wrong response. Further details about the SNAP 2025 exam pattern and marking scheme based on the previous year's notification are discussed on this page. SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 Highlights

Understanding the SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 can help you prepare an exam-aligned timetable, choose the latest resources, and focus only on the key topics. It improves aspirants’ familiarity with the real exam conditions and boosts their confidence. The key highlights of the entrance test are tabulated below. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Exam Name Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Purpose Admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) Exam Mode Online Question Type Objective Number of Questions 60 Negative Marking Yes SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 Section-Wise Weightage (Expected) The SNAP Exam Pattern 2025, along with various other relevant details, will be released on the official website. It provides insights into test mode, format, total number of questions, maximum scores, test duration, marking scheme, etc. Here is the expected SNAP 2025 exam pattern tabulated below.

The SNAP Test will be conducted online.

The exam duration shall be 60 minutes.

It carries 60 multiple-choice questions for 60 marks.. Section Questions Total Marks General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 15 15 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 25 25 Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency 20 20 Total 60 60 SNAP Marking Scheme 2025 (Expected) The SNAP marking scheme follows a simple format. As per the previous year's notification, each correct response will be awarded 1 mark, and each incorrect response will attract 25% negative marks. Check the expected SNAP 2025 marking scheme discussed below: The SNAP Test is an objective test, with each question having four responses. The aspirant needs to select an appropriate response.

For each correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded to the candidates.

Each incorrect answer attracts 25% negative marks.