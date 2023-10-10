NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Seat Allotment and Reporting Dates Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the registration and choice-filling window for the stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 tomorrow, October 11. Candidates can fill in their choices and register for stray vacancy round online at mcc.nic.in.

Based on choices filled, MCC will announce the NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allotment result on October 14, 2023. It must be noted that MCC is conducting counselling for 50% of All India Quota seats while respective state counselling authorities will be conducting counselling for the rest 50% of AIQ seats.

NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check the dates for NEET PG counselling for stray vacancy round 2023 below:

Events Dates Last date of NEET PG stray vacancy registration and payment October 11, 2023 Last date of choice filling and locking October 11, 2023 Processing of seat allotment October 12 to 13, 2023 NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allotment result October 14, 2023 Reporting at the allotted institute October 15 to 20, 2023

How to register for NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2023?

Those who are yet to register can go through the steps to know to apply for NEET PG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Enter the mandatory details such as NEET PG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter personal, educational, NEET results and other details

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee

Step 7: Take a printout of the registration confirmation page

NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2023

MCC will release the result of NEET PG counselling in the form of a seat allotment list. The result PDF includes details of the candidate, rank secured, the course or institute allotted and remarks. The NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allotment 2023 will be allocated based on the options filled by the candidates, their all-India ranks, reservation criteria, availability of seats and other aspects.

Also Read: Bihar NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Matrix Today, UGMAC Registration From Tomorrow