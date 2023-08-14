UP NEET PG seat allotment result 2023 likely today at upneet.gov.in, get direct link here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training is expected to release the UP NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 today August 14, 2023. Candidates can check the allotted seats online at upneet.gov.in. They have to use their login credentials to download their UP NEET seat allotment result.

Those who have been allotted seats in UP NEET PG counselling 2023 are required to report at their respective colleges between August 16 to 20, 2023. Based on the seat allotment result, candidates will be given admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MD/MS/Diploma/DNB/MDS.

Also, the officials released a list of candidates who have not locked their choices for UP NEET PG counselling 2023. The list includes roll number, name and state rank of the candidates. The link of the pdf has been provided below.

Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

As per the schedule released, candidates have to download their allotment letters and complete admissions between August 16 and 20. They can check below the table to know seat allotment and other important dates:

Events Dates UP NEET PG seat allotment result round 1 August 14, 2023 Downloading allotment letter and admission dates August 16 to 20, 2023

How to check UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for round 1?

The seat allotment list is prepared by the DMER based on the choices filled by the candidates, seats available as per the rooster and the inter-se merit of the candidate. This list is uploaded on the official website. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check UP NEET PG seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required credentials, if required

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout and save it for future use

Documents Required for UP NEET PG Counselling 2023

Selected candidates who wish to retain the seat allocated to them must report to the respective nodal centre before the deadline. For admission, they need to carry the below-mentioned documents:

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG result/scorecard

Copy of duly filled application form of UP NEET counselling

Class 10th certificate (as proof of DOB)

MBBS Marksheets

Passing Certificate (MBBS degree course)

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent/provisional Registration Certificate, issued by MCI/SMC

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)

Employers Relieving Certificate (if applicable)

Allotment letter (downloaded from the official website)

Copy of the State Merit List, reflecting the position of the candidate in this list

