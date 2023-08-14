NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration for Round 2 Ends Today; Apply Soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (Mcc) will conclude the registration and payment of fees for NEET UG counselling for the second phase today, August 14, 2023. Those who have successfully completed the National Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 can register for the NEET Counselling second phase at mcc.nic.in.

The counselling process is being carried out for admission to Bachelor of Science in Biological Science (BSB), and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) under the All India Quota (AIQ), as well as for admission to seats at the Central and Decentralised Universities, ESIC, AFMS, and at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and JIMMER.

According to the official timetable, candidates can complete and lock their options by August 15, (11.55 pm) while shortlisted candidates can complete their options by August 18. The NEET UG Counselling 2023 result for Phase 2 will be declared on August 18, 2022. The reporting to allotted colleges will take place from August 20 to 28.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Click Here

List of Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling 2023

NEET UG admit card,

NEET UG rank card

Photograph and signature of candidate

Valid ID Proof

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate)

Character certificate

Category certificate (Other than general)

Medical Fitness certificate

Meanwhile, MCC has released the list of newly uploaded seats for Round 2 of the NEET counselling 2023. Over 500 seats have been added for the second round. Additionally, the MCC has published a list of clear vacancy opportunities for the second round.

