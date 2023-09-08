UP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Registration starts at upneet.gov.in, Know last date here

UPNEET UG Counselling 2023: The Director General of Medical Education and Training has opened the registration window for mop up round counselling today. Candidates can register for the UPNEET mop-up round counselling online at the official website: upneet.gov.in. As per the schedule released, they can register for the UP NEET UG mop up round till September 11, 2023.

Also, they can deposit registration and security money from September 8 to 12, 2023. Only those candidates can register for UP NEET UG mop-up round counselling who were not allotted any seat in the first and second rounds. UP NEET UG registration process includes filling up of form, online payment of the registration fee and paying the security amount.

UP NEET UG Mop Up Round Counselling Registration 2023 Dates

Candidates who are registering themselves can check the table to know the mop-up round schedule:

Events Dates Commencement of UP NEET UG mop-up round registration September 8, 2023 Last date to register for UPNEET mop-up round September 11, 2023 by 5 PM Date for deposition of registration and security money September 8 to 12, 2023 Online document verification September 8, 2023 Last date for UP NEET UG document verification September 12, 2023 by 5 PM

How to register for UPNEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023?

Candidates can apply for the Uttar Pradesh NEET mop-up round at the official website. They can check the steps to know the steps to complete UPNEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on registration for state merit

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Select course, roll number and NEET application number

Step 5: Fill in the UP NEET mop up round application form and submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the NEET UG counselling form

UP counselling NEET UG 2023: Document required for verification

Candidates must upload as well as carry the specified list of documents for UP NEET counselling. The list of documents required for the verification during UP state NEET counselling are mentioned below.

NEET hall ticket 2023

NEET Scorecard

Two passport-size photographs

Domicile certificate (to fulfil the eligibility criteria)

Caste certificate, if applicable

