UP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Registration starts at upneet.gov.in, Know last date here

UPNEET UG Counselling 2023: The Director General of Medical Education and Training has opened the registration window for mop up round counselling today. Candidates can register for the UPNEET mop-up round counselling online at the official website: upneet.gov.in. As per the schedule released, they can register for the UP NEET UG mop up round till September 11, 2023.
Also, they can deposit registration and security money from September 8 to 12, 2023. Only those candidates can register for UP NEET UG mop-up round counselling who were not allotted any seat in the first and second rounds. UP NEET UG registration process includes filling up of form, online payment of the registration fee and paying the security amount.
UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)
UP NEET UG Mop Up Round Counselling Registration 2023 Dates
Candidates who are registering themselves can check the table to know the mop-up round schedule:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Commencement of UP NEET UG mop-up round registration
|
September 8, 2023
|
Last date to register for UPNEET mop-up round
|
September 11, 2023 by 5 PM
|
Date for deposition of registration and security money
|
September 8 to 12, 2023
|
Online document verification
|
September 8, 2023
|
Last date for UP NEET UG document verification
|
September 12, 2023 by 5 PM
How to register for UPNEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023?
Candidates can apply for the Uttar Pradesh NEET mop-up round at the official website. They can check the steps to know the steps to complete UPNEET UG counselling:
Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on registration for state merit
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Select course, roll number and NEET application number
Step 5: Fill in the UP NEET mop up round application form and submit
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the NEET UG counselling form
UP counselling NEET UG 2023: Document required for verification
Candidates must upload as well as carry the specified list of documents for UP NEET counselling. The list of documents required for the verification during UP state NEET counselling are mentioned below.
- NEET hall ticket 2023
- NEET Scorecard
- Two passport-size photographs
- Domicile certificate (to fulfil the eligibility criteria)
- Caste certificate, if applicable
