UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Check list of candidates with pending security money deposits, download pdf here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training has issued the list of candidates who have not paid their security deposit. Those who have registered for Uttar Pradesh NEET MD, MS and MDS and have not paid their security deposit money can check the pdf online at dgme.up.gov.in. Such candidates might not be considered for the allotment process.

The UP NEET counselling list includes names of the candidates, roll number and NEET rank. As per the schedule released, the online choice-filling will end on September 7, 2023. Based on the choices filled, UP NEET PG seat allotment result will be announced on September 8 or 9, 2023 for round 2.

How to download UP NEET PG counselling list of candidates who have not deposit security money pdf?

The pdf list has been released online. Candidates have to visit these websites to check the list. To download it they can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling

Step 2: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 3: Scroll down and find the link - UP NEET PG 2023 (MD/MS/DNB/MDS) second round counselling- candidates list whose security money not deposited

Step 4: Click on the pdf

Step 5: A pdf with the names of candidates will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download it for future references

UP NEET PG Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2023

The Uttar Pradesh NEET PG seat allotment result for round 2 can be released on September 8 or 9, 2023. Candidates can check the allotted seats online at upneet.gov.in. They have to use their login credentials to download their UP NEET seat allotment result. Those who have been allotted seats in UP NEET PG counselling 2023 are required to report at their respective colleges between September 11 to 14, along with the specified documents for verification.

