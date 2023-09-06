UP NEET UG counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Dates Announced, Register from Sept 8 at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) has announced the mop-up round dates. As per the schedule, candidates can register for UP NEET UG mop-up round counselling from September 8, 2023. They can register online at the official website: upneet.gov.in.

The last date for UP NEET UG counselling registration 2023 is September 11. Also, only those candidates can participate in the mop-up round who have been not allotted any seats in UP NEET counselling round 1 and 2. UP NEET counselling 2023 is being held for allotment of 85% seats.

UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2023 Dates

The admission to MBBS/ BDS courses offered by the medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh is done based on the marks scored in the NEET UG only. Those candidates who have not been allotted any seats in round 1 and 2 can check the UP NEET UG mop up round counselling schedule:

Events Dates UP NEET UG mop-up round registration September 8, 2023 Last date to register for UPNEET mop-up round September 11, 2023 by 5 PM Date for deposition of registration and security money September 8 to 12, 2023 Online document verification September 8, 2023 Last date for UP NEET document verification September 12, 2023 by 5 PM UPNEET UG merit list for mop-up round September 12, 2023 Filling of choices September 13, 2023 from 5 PM Last date to fill UPNEET UG choices September 15, 2023 till 5 PM UP NEET UG seat allotment result September 16 or 17, 2023 Downloading of allotment letter September 18 to 21, 2023

Who are eligible for UPNEET MBBS/BDS Mop-Up Round 2023 Counselling?

As per the notice pdf released, only those candidates who have not been allotted any seats through the first and second rounds of UP NEET UG counselling 2023. Also, those admitted through All India Quota or any round of other state counselling will not be eligible to participate in the UP NEET mop-up round.

UP NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023 Security Deposit

Candidates are required to pay the registration as well as the security deposit fees to fill in their choices. The registration fee of UP NEET UG is Rs.1000, whereas the security deposit is Rs.30,000 for government medical colleges whereas private colleges fees is Rs, 2 Lakhs. Also, candidates who have been not allotted any seats and whose security money has already been deposited do not have to pay for mop-up round.

How to register for UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Mop-Up Round?

On the official website: upneet.gov.in, candidates can apply for the mop-up round for admission to UG medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP NEET UG registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter NEET UG 2023 roll number and password

Step 5: Fill in the UP NEET application form and submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the NEET UG 2023 round 2 counselling form

