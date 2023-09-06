UP NEET UG counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Dates Announced, Register from Sept 8 at upneet.gov.in

  1. Home
UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2023 Dates: As per the schedule, the registration will start from September 8, 2023. The last date to register for UP NEET UG is September 11. Candidates can fill in their choices between September 13 to 15, 2023. Check UP NEET mop up round dates here

Updated: Sep 6, 2023 12:04 IST
UP NEET UG counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) has announced the mop-up round dates. As per the schedule, candidates can register for UP NEET UG mop-up round counselling from  September 8, 2023. They can register online at the official website: upneet.gov.in. 

The last date for UP NEET UG counselling registration 2023 is September 11. Also, only those candidates can participate in the mop-up round who have been not allotted any seats in UP NEET counselling round 1 and 2. UP NEET counselling 2023 is being held for allotment of 85% seats.

UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2023 Dates

The admission to MBBS/ BDS courses offered by the medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh is done based on the marks scored in the NEET UG only. Those candidates who have not been allotted any seats in round 1 and 2 can check the UP NEET UG mop up round counselling schedule: 

Events 

Dates 

UP NEET UG mop-up round registration

September 8, 2023

Last date to register for UPNEET mop-up round

September 11, 2023 by 5 PM

Date for deposition of registration and security money

September 8 to 12, 2023 

Online document verification 

September 8, 2023

Last date for UP NEET document verification

September 12, 2023 by 5 PM

UPNEET UG merit list for mop-up round 

September 12, 2023

Filling of choices 

September 13, 2023 from 5 PM

Last date to fill UPNEET UG choices 

September 15, 2023 till 5 PM

UP NEET UG seat allotment result 

September 16 or 17, 2023

Downloading of allotment letter 

September 18 to 21, 2023

UPNEET UG Mop-Up Round Date 2023 PDF

Who are eligible for UPNEET MBBS/BDS Mop-Up Round 2023 Counselling?

As per the notice pdf released, only those candidates who have not been allotted any seats through the first and second rounds of UP NEET UG counselling 2023. Also, those admitted through All India Quota or any round of other state counselling will not be eligible to participate in the UP NEET mop-up round. 

UP NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023 Security Deposit 

Candidates are required to pay the registration as well as the security deposit fees to fill in their choices. The registration fee of UP NEET UG is Rs.1000, whereas the security deposit is Rs.30,000 for government medical colleges whereas private colleges fees is Rs, 2 Lakhs. Also, candidates who have been not allotted any seats and whose security money has already been deposited do not have to pay for mop-up round. 

How to register for UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Mop-Up Round? 

On the official website: upneet.gov.in, candidates can apply for the mop-up round for admission to UG medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP NEET UG registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter NEET UG 2023 roll number and password

Step 5: Fill in the UP NEET application form and submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the NEET UG 2023 round 2 counselling form

