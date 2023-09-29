UP NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result For Stray Vacancy Round Today at upneet.gov.in, Know How To Check

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET), Uttar Pradesh will release UP NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for stray vacancy round today on September 29, 2023. Candidates can check their UP NEET UG seat allotment result online at the official website: upneet.gov.in. They have to use their application number and password to download DGME UP stray vacancy round seat allotment list.

As per the dates announced, the allotted letter can be downloaded from September 30 to October 3, 2023. The UP NEET seats are allotted based on choices filled, NEET score, reservation factors etc. The admission to MBBS/ BDS courses offered by the medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh is done based on the marks scored in the NEET UG.

UPNEET UG Admission Dates for Stray Vacancy Round

Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round of UP NEET can check below the important dates:

Events Dates UP NEET UG seat allotment result September 29, 2023 Downloading of seat allotment order September 30 to October 3, 2023 Commencement of academic session September 1, 2023 (Started)

How to check UP NEET MBBS/BDS Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Stray Vacancy Round?

It must be noted UP NEET counselling 2023 will be held for allotment of 85% seats. Candidates who have filled in their choices for college and courses are considered for allotment of UP NEET UG seats. They check below the steps to know how to check NEET UP seat allocation results online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login credentials: application number and password and submit

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the list for future reference

Documents required during UP NEET 2023 counselling

Candidates have to carry the following documents to the respective nodal centres for admission purposes. They can check the list of documents required below:

NEET admit card

NEET rank card

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

A valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card/ Passport/ Driving License/PAN card)

Domicile Certificate of Uttar Pradesh

Caste Certificate

Online registration slip

Receipt depicting the successful deposition of security money

