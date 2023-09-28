UP NEET UG 2023 Seat Matrix Releases for Stray Vacancy Round, Check PDF Here

  1. Home
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: DGMET has released the seat matrix and a list of candidates who are not eligible to fill their choices during the UPNEET counselling stray vacancy round. Download pdf list here

Updated: Sep 28, 2023 19:34 IST
UP NEET UG 2023 Seat Matrix for Stray Vacancy
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) has released the list of candidates who are not eligible to fill their choices for the UPNEET counselling stray vacancy round. Along with this, the seat matrix pdf has also been released. Those who have registered for Uttar Pradesh NEET MBBS/BDS can check the pdf at the official website: dgme.up.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling. The UP NEET counselling list includes names of the candidates, roll number and NEET rank. A total of 150 candidates are not eligible to lock their choices for MBBS/BDS. 

UP NEET UG 2023 Seat Matrix PDF - Direct Link (Available Now) 

UPNEET List of candidates who are not eligible to fill their choices - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to download the UP NEET 2023 counselling seat matrix and list of candidates who are not eligible to fill choices pdf? 

The pdf list of candidates who are not eligible to fill their choices has been released online at the official websites: dgme.up.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling. Candidates have to visit these websites to check the list. To download the UP NEET UG counselling list they can follow the below-mentioned steps: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling

Step 2: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 3: Scroll down and find the link - seat matrix and list of candidates who are not eligible for choice filling

Step 4: Click on the pdf 

Step 5: A pdf with the names of candidates will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Check and download it for future references  

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of candidates who are not eligible to fill choices

As per the notice pdf, those candidates who are not eligible to fill their choices will not be considered for the UP NEET UG seat allotment process for stray vacancy round. Further details for these candidates will be released soon on the official website. Through UP NEET UG counselling, candidates can take admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MBBS and BDS. 

