UP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Merit List Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: DMET, Uttar Pradesh will issue the merit list for the UP  NEET PG counselling mop-up round tomorrow: September 29, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the merit list through the official website - upneet.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 28, 2023 16:54 IST
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Director General, Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will release the merit list for the UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling mop-up round tomorrow: September 29, 2023. Once released, medical aspirants who have participated in the mop up round counselling can check the merit list from the official website - upneet.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the online choice filling process will begin frm September 30 to October 3, 2023. The result will be announced on October 5, 2023. The seat allotment letters will be made available to download by the candidates on October 6, 7, 9 and 10, 2023. 

Uttar Pradesh NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Dates

Candidates can follow the dates related to the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table below:

 

Events

Dates

Publication of merit list

September 29, 2023

Online choice filling 

September 30 to October 3, 2023

Announcement of result

October 5, 2023

Download seat allotment letters

October 6, 7, 9 and 10, 2023

How to download the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round merit list online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 

Step 1: Visit the official website - upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the UP NEET PG 2023 mop up round merit list 

Step 3: After this, click on the merit list pdf 

Step 4: Download the merit list for future reference

