MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Merit List Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will release the merit list for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling mop-up round tomorrow: September 29, 2023. Once released, medical aspirants who have participated in the mop-up round counselling can check the merit list from the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the schedule, along with the announcement of the merit list of the registered candidates, the counselling committee will also release the revised vacancy chart for the mop-up round on September 29. 2023. The choice filling and locking facility for the MP NEET PG mop-up round will begin from September 30 to October 2, 2023 (till 12 am) midnight. The seat allotment result for the mop-up round will be released on October 5, 2023. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to their allocated colleges from October 6 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm).

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2023 Mop-up Round Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop-up round in the table below:

Events Dates Publication of merit list September 29, 2023 Revised vacancy chart September 29, 2023 Choice filling and locking process September 30 to October 2, 2023 (till 12 am) midnight Declaration of seat allotment result October 5, 2023 Reporting to the allocated colleges October 6 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm)

How to download the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round merit list online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the MP NEET PG counselling 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the MP NEET PG 2023 mop up round merit list

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf

Step 4: Download the merit list for future use

Also Read: SNAP 2023 Mock Test Begins, Know How To Book Slots Here

