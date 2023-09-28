MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Merit List Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will release the merit list for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling mop-up round tomorrow: September 29, 2023. Once released, medical aspirants who have participated in the mop-up round counselling can check the merit list from the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.
As per the schedule, along with the announcement of the merit list of the registered candidates, the counselling committee will also release the revised vacancy chart for the mop-up round on September 29. 2023. The choice filling and locking facility for the MP NEET PG mop-up round will begin from September 30 to October 2, 2023 (till 12 am) midnight. The seat allotment result for the mop-up round will be released on October 5, 2023. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to their allocated colleges from October 6 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm).
Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2023 Mop-up Round Dates
Candidates can go through the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop-up round in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Publication of merit list
|
September 29, 2023
|
Revised vacancy chart
|
September 29, 2023
|
Choice filling and locking process
|
September 30 to October 2, 2023 (till 12 am) midnight
|
Declaration of seat allotment result
|
October 5, 2023
|
Reporting to the allocated colleges
|
October 6 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm)
How to download the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round merit list online?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the MP NEET PG counselling 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the MP NEET PG 2023 mop up round merit list
Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf
Step 4: Download the merit list for future use
Also Read: SNAP 2023 Mock Test Begins, Know How To Book Slots Here