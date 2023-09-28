  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Merit List Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Merit List Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023:  DME, Madhya Pradesh will issue the merit list for the MP  NEET PG counselling mop-up round tomorrow: September 29, 2023. Once released, candidates can check the merit list from the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 28, 2023 15:21 IST
MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Merit List
MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Merit List

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will release the merit list for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling mop-up round tomorrow: September 29, 2023. Once released, medical aspirants who have participated in the mop-up round counselling can check the merit list from the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the schedule, along with the announcement of the merit list of the registered candidates, the counselling committee will also release the revised vacancy chart for the mop-up round on September 29. 2023. The choice filling and locking facility for the MP NEET PG mop-up round will begin from September 30 to October 2, 2023 (till 12 am) midnight. The seat allotment result for the mop-up round will be released on October 5, 2023. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to their allocated colleges from October 6 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm). 

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2023 Mop-up Round Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop-up round in the table below:

Events

Dates

Publication of merit list

September 29, 2023

Revised vacancy chart 

September 29, 2023

Choice filling and locking process 

September 30 to October 2, 2023 (till 12 am) midnight

Declaration of seat allotment result

October 5, 2023

Reporting to the allocated colleges

October 6 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm)

How to download the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round merit list online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the MP NEET PG 2023 mop up round merit list 

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf 

Step 4: Download the merit list for future use

Also Read: SNAP 2023 Mock Test Begins, Know How To Book Slots Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023