SNAP 2023 Mock Test Begins, Know How To Book Slots Here

SNAP 2023 Mock Test: The Symbiosis International University has started the mock tests of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2023) in online mode. Registered candidates can take the SNAP mock test through the official website - snaptest.org.

As per the given schedule, candidates can book their slots till September 29, 2023. They can book their slots on the same day as the mock test provided. Candidates are required to enter the necessary login credentials such as SNAP ID, and password in order to book their slots and take the Mock test.

Candidates are advised to click on the end test button to submit their test completion appropriately. After clicking on the end test button candidates will get redirected to the view result page, after clicking on the result button, candidates will get to see the scores.

SNAP Mock test 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to book SNAP 2023 Mock test slots online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to book their slots in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link to book the SNAP 2023 mock test slots available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required credentials such as SNAP ID and password

Step 5: Submit and book the desired slots

SNAP Mock Test 2023

The SNAP Mock test is an MCQ-based test with a duration of 3 hours. As per the given exam pattern, each question has four responses. The candidate should choose an appropriate response. The SNAP mock test consists of 3 sections (General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability - 15, Analytical & Logical Reasoning- 25, Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency - 20).

