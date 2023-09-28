KEA UGCET 2nd Extended Round Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

KEA UGCET Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the seat allotment result for the Karnataka UGCET second extended round in online mode. Candidates who have registered for the KCET UGCET 2023 can check and download their seat allotment orders from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

In order to download the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as their CET number in the result login window. As per the given schedule, candidates can download their allotment orders till October 3, 2023 (upto 4 pm). The last date to report to the allotted college with all the originals as per the verification slip is October 3, 2023 (before 5.30 pm).

UGCET 2nd Extended Round Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

The officials also notified that KEA will reserve the right to withdraw any such admission made at any point of time which is not fulfilling the eligibility criteria/regulations fixed by the Competent Authority from time to time.

How to download UGCET 2023 second extended round seat allotment result?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to download their Karnataka UGCET 2nd extended round seat allotment result 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Karnataka UGCET 2nd extended round seat allotment result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as required

Step 5: The UGCET seat allotment order will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details provided on it

Step 7: Download the result for future use

