UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Schedule Released, Register at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) UP has released Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 schedule. As per the announced date, UP NEET MBBS/BDS counselling registration 2022 for round 2 from today 11th November. Candidates can register for UP NEET UG counselling 2022 for round 2 at upneet.gov.in.

The last date to register for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 for round 2 is 14th November 2022. The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh, DGME Uttar Pradesh conducts the NEET counselling process for 85% state quota seats.

UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 for Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 2

Events Dates UP NEET UG Counselling online registration 11th November 2022 Last date for UP NEET UG counselling registration 14th November 2022 Payment of security fees 11th to 15th November 2022 UP NEET Counselling Round 2 merit list 14th November 2022 Online choice filling 16th to 18th November 2022 UP NEET Round 2 seat allotment result 20th/21st November 2022 Download the allotment list 21st to 24th November 2022

UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 for Round 2

To participate in UP NEET UG admission counselling 2022, all the eligible candidates have to register at upneet.gov.in. While filling UP NEET UG 2022 registration form, candidates will have to enter all the asked details. Further, they need to login and fill up the application form. They need to fill up the following details - personal, domicile, qualification, internship and other NEET UG exam details. Once the UP NEET UG Counselling application form is complete and have been submitted, the officials will prepare merit list that will have the following - state ranks, category and counselling details.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Revises NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling Round 2 Schedule Again, Check Dates Here