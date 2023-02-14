UPMSP 2023: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Released at upmsp.edu.in, Check Exam Instructions Here

UP Board Admit Card 2023: As per reports, UP Board has released the UP 10th and 12th Admit Cards. Candidates appearing for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exam 2023 can collect the admit card from their schools.

UPMSP 10th and 12th Admit Card is available on the official website - upmsp.ed.in. School authorities are required to visit the website and use the login credentials to download the UP Board Exam 2023 Admit Card.

The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams 2023 will be conducted from February 16, 2023. While the class 10 exams will conclude on March 3, 2023, the class 12 exams will conclude on March 4, 2023.

Details Mentioned on the UPMSP Board Admit Card 2023

The UP Board 10th and 12th Admit Card is available for download on the official website of the board. Candidates appearing for the board exams must cross-check the following details before collecting the admit card from the schools.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Exam Schedule

Candidate Photograph and signature

Shift timing and reporting time

Subjects Appearing

Examination Schedule

Exam Centre Name and Address

Instructions to be followed by candidates

UP Board 2023 Exam Day Instructions

Candidates appearing for the UP Board Exam 2023 must note that the UP Board 10th and 12th Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students on the exam day

Students are advised to report to the exam centre atleast an hour before the commencement of the exam

Students are not allowed to carry any other items inside the exam hall except the admit card, and stationary for the exams

