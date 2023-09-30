UPTAC 2023 Seat Allotment for B Pharmacy Releases Today; Check At uptac.admissions.nic.in

UPTAC 2023 Seat Allotment: Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) will publish the seat allotment results for B Pharmacy today: September 30, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results on the official website: uptac.admissions.nic.in.

According to the UPTAC Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who are allotted seats must pay the seat acceptance fee between September 30 and October 2, 2023. They have to submit online willingness during the same period. The complete schedule is available on the official website of UPTAC.

UPTAC B Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check the result is given below:

UPTAC 2023 Seat Allotment Click Here

How to Check UPTAC 2023 Seat Allotment?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website: uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UPTAC B Pharmacy seat allotment link

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: UPTAC 2023 seat allotment will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

The UPTAC Counselling 2023 registration period began on September 15 and ended on September 22, 2023. The selection filling and locking process was completed from September 26 to September 29, 2023. Candidates can visit UPTAC's official website for additional information.

Documents Required for UPTAC Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few files below:

Class 10, 12 mark sheet

Class 10, 12 certificate

Entrance Test Scorecard

Passport size photograph and signature

Medical Fitness Certificate

Domicile Certificate

Income Certificate (wherever applicable)

Category certificate (wherever applicable)

PwD certificate (wherever applicable)

