URATPG Admit Card 2023 Released, Check Rajasthan University PG Exam Dates Here

URATPG Admit Card 2023: The University of Rajasthan Admission Test for Post Graduate (URATPG) admit card has been released. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: uniraj.ac.in by entering the login credentials: application number and password.

According to the official schedule, the University of Rajasthan will conduct the URATPG 2023 exam from July 8 to 15, 2023. Candidates must carry the hall ticket to the examination hall, failing which, they will not be granted entry inside. Candidates who will clear the exam will be eligible for admission into postgraduate courses at the University of Rajasthan.

URATPG 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the hall ticket is given below:

How to Download URATPG Admit Card 2023?

Registered candidates can follow the below steps to access the admission ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on URATPG 2023

Step 3: Now, click on URATPG admit card download link

Step 4: Enter the application no. and password

Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam purposes

URAT PG 2023 Exam Dates

Check out the complete schedule for URATPG below:

7:30 AM-9:30 AM 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 01:30 PM-3:30 PM 4:30 PM-6:30 PM Date Economics Sanskrit Visual Arts: Applied Arts Law Geography Hindi July 8, 2023 Sociology visual Arts: Sculpture -Music History ABST July 10, 2023 EAFM Home Science Visual Arts: Painting Political Science Busines Administration Geology Computer Application July 11, 2023 Botany Mathematics Zoology Psychology July 12, 2023, Drawing & Painting Statistics Chemistry Library and Information Science Urdu Physics French July 13, 2023 Philosophy Master of Performing Arts (Tabla) English Anthropology Public Administration July 14, 2023 Master of Performing Arts (M.P.A.) Dramatics Master of Performing Arts (Kathak) July 15, 2023

