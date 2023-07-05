  1. Home
URATPG Admit Card 2023 Released, Check Rajasthan University PG Exam Dates Here

URATPG admit card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website, uniraj.ac.in by entering their application number and password. The exam will be conducted from July 8 to 15, 2023. Candidates must carry the hall ticket to the examination hall, failing which, they will not be granted entry inside.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 5, 2023 12:24 IST
URATPG Admit Card 2023: The University of Rajasthan Admission Test for Post Graduate (URATPG) admit card has been released. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: uniraj.ac.in by entering the login credentials: application number and password.

According to the official schedule, the University of Rajasthan will conduct the URATPG 2023 exam from July 8 to 15, 2023. Candidates must carry the hall ticket to the examination hall, failing which, they will not be granted entry inside. Candidates who will clear the exam will be eligible for admission into postgraduate courses at the University of Rajasthan. 

URATPG 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the hall ticket is given below:

URATPG Admit Card 2023 Official Link

Click Here

How to Download URATPG Admit Card 2023?

Registered candidates can follow the below steps to access the admission ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on URATPG 2023

Step 3: Now, click on URATPG admit card download link

Step 4: Enter the application no. and password

Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam purposes

URAT PG 2023 Exam Dates

Check out the complete schedule for URATPG below:

7:30 AM-9:30 AM

10:30 AM-12:30 PM

01:30 PM-3:30 PM

4:30 PM-6:30 PM

Date

Economics Sanskrit

Visual Arts: Applied Arts

Law

Geography

Hindi

July 8, 2023

Sociology

visual Arts: Sculpture

-Music

History

ABST

July 10, 2023

EAFM

Home Science

Visual Arts: Painting

Political Science

Busines Administration 

Geology

Computer Application

July 11, 2023

Botany

Mathematics

Zoology

Psychology

July 12, 2023,

Drawing & Painting Statistics

Chemistry

Library and Information Science

Urdu

Physics French

July 13, 2023

Philosophy

Master of Performing Arts (Tabla)

English

Anthropology

Public Administration

July 14, 2023

Master of Performing Arts (M.P.A.)

Dramatics Master of Performing Arts (Kathak)

 

 

July 15, 2023

