URATPG Admit Card 2023 Released, Check Rajasthan University PG Exam Dates Here

URATPG Admit Card 2023: The University of Rajasthan Admission Test for Post Graduate (URATPG) admit card has been released. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: uniraj.ac.in by entering the login credentials: application number and password.
According to the official schedule, the University of Rajasthan will conduct the URATPG 2023 exam from July 8 to 15, 2023. Candidates must carry the hall ticket to the examination hall, failing which, they will not be granted entry inside. Candidates who will clear the exam will be eligible for admission into postgraduate courses at the University of Rajasthan.
URATPG 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to download the hall ticket is given below:
|
URATPG Admit Card 2023 Official Link
How to Download URATPG Admit Card 2023?
Registered candidates can follow the below steps to access the admission ticket:
Step 1: Visit the official website: uniraj.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on URATPG 2023
Step 3: Now, click on URATPG admit card download link
Step 4: Enter the application no. and password
Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam purposes
URAT PG 2023 Exam Dates
Check out the complete schedule for URATPG below:
|
7:30 AM-9:30 AM
|
10:30 AM-12:30 PM
|
01:30 PM-3:30 PM
|
4:30 PM-6:30 PM
|
Date
|
Economics Sanskrit
Visual Arts: Applied Arts
|
Law
|
Geography
|
Hindi
|
July 8, 2023
|
Sociology
visual Arts: Sculpture
|
-Music
|
History
|
ABST
|
July 10, 2023
|
EAFM
Home Science
Visual Arts: Painting
|
Political Science
|
Busines Administration
Geology
|
Computer Application
|
July 11, 2023
|
Botany
|
Mathematics
|
Zoology
|
Psychology
|
July 12, 2023,
|
Drawing & Painting Statistics
|
Chemistry
|
Library and Information Science
Urdu
|
Physics French
|
July 13, 2023
|
Philosophy
Master of Performing Arts (Tabla)
|
English
|
Anthropology
|
Public Administration
|
July 14, 2023
|
Master of Performing Arts (M.P.A.)
|
Dramatics Master of Performing Arts (Kathak)
|
|
|
July 15, 2023
Also Read: JOSSA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Releases Tomorrow; Required Documents Here
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.