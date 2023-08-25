VSU 5th Sem Results 2023 Manabadi Out; Download Vikrama Simhapuri University Scorecard Here

VSU 5th Sem Results 2023: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has declared the 5th-semester results on the official website: Students who appeared in the semester exams can check out the results on the official website: vsu.ac.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the scorecard.
Apart from this, the university has also released the VSU degree results for various UG and PG courses. Candidates need to enter enrollment number and password to access the results. VSU Result 2023 PDF contains students’ personal details and marks obtained in each subject.
VSU 5th Sem Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access results is mentioned below:

Vikrama Simhapuri University 5th Sem Results
How to Check VSU 5th Sem Results 2023 Manabadi?
Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:
Step 1: Visit the official website: vsu.ac.in
Step 2: Now, go to the results section
Step 3: Click on VSU 5th sem degree results 2023 link
Step 4: Enter the login details and submit
Step 5: The results will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check and download the PDF
Details Mentioned on VSU 5th Sem Result 2023
Check the few mandatory information written on the scorecard below:
- Candidate Name
- DOB
- Parents’Name
- College Name
- Course
- Scores Obtained in each Subject
- Overall Scores
- Qualifying Status
Vikrama Simhapuri University 5th Sem Results Overview
|
University
|
Vikrama Simhapuri University
|
Programme
|
Undergraduate Programme (UG)
|
Semester
|
5th sem
|
Official Website
|
www.simhapuriuniv.ac.in
