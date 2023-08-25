  1. Home
VSU 5th Sem Results 2023 Manabadi Out; Download Vikrama Simhapuri University Scorecard Here

VSU 5th Sem Results 2023 are live now. Candidates can download the Vikrama Simhapuri University mark sheet at vsu.ac.in by entering the login details. Get direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 25, 2023 17:40 IST
VSU 5th Sem Results 2023: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has declared the 5th-semester results on the official website: Students who appeared in the semester exams can check out the results on the official website: vsu.ac.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the scorecard.

Apart from this, the university has also released the VSU degree results for various UG and PG courses. Candidates need to enter enrollment number and password to access the results. VSU Result 2023 PDF contains students’ personal details and marks obtained in each subject.

VSU 5th Sem Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is mentioned below:

Vikrama Simhapuri University 5th Sem Results 

Click Here

How to Check VSU 5th Sem Results 2023 Manabadi? 

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: vsu.ac.in

Step 2: Now, go to the results section

Step 3: Click on VSU 5th sem degree results 2023 link

Step 4: Enter the login details and submit

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the PDF

Details Mentioned on VSU 5th Sem Result 2023

Check the few mandatory information written on the scorecard below:

  • Candidate Name
  • DOB
  • Parents’Name
  • College Name
  • Course
  • Scores Obtained in each Subject
  • Overall Scores
  • Qualifying Status

Vikrama Simhapuri University 5th Sem Results Overview

University

Vikrama Simhapuri University

Programme

Undergraduate Programme (UG)

Semester

5th sem

Official Website

www.simhapuriuniv.ac.in

