VVM 2023: IIT Kanpur Invites Applications for Science Talent Search Exam; Apply Now

VVM Exam 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur has released the Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2023 scientific talent search examination brochure. Eligible candidates must apply for VVM 2023 on the official website: vvm.org.in. The last date to apply for the exam is September 15, 2023.

Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) is an initiative of Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), in collaboration with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). It is a national programme focused on publicising science among school students from 6th to 11th standard. The main objective of the programme is to identify bright minds having scientific aptitude from the community.

For the state-level camp, VVM 2023 will invite 120 students from Uttar Pradesh. The top 18 performers among them would receive cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 2,000, respectively. Afterward, the top 12 students from the state will go on to the national camp. Each participant will get a certificate from the district.

VVM 2023-24: National and Regional Winners to Receive Training, Internships, and Scholarships

The national (Himalayans) and regional winners of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2023–24 will receive training and internships lasting one to three weeks at national research institutions or laboratories like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and many more.

A scholarship worth Rs 2,000 will be awarded to the winners each month. The national champion (Himalayans) will also be given a project or activity to complete over the course of a year, subject to periodic reviews.

Vvm Exam Date 2023, Timings, Fees, and More

The examination is scheduled to be held on October 29 or October 30. The VVM exam will be of 90 minutes and the question paper will consist of 100 application-based questions. The results will be announced on November 10. Applicants will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 200.

VVM Exam Syllabus

Check out the syllabus of the VVM 2023 Exam below:

Content Contribution Curriculum Science and Mathematics from Text Books 50% (50 questions) [1 Mark each] NCERT & various State Boards Curriculum (please refer to the VVM’s website for detailed syllabus) Indian Contribution to Science* 20% (20 questions) [1 Mark each] VVM Study Material Life Story of Birbal Sahani* 20% (20 questions) [1 Mark each] VVM Study Material Logic and Reasoning 10% (10 questions) [1 Mark each] General Reading

