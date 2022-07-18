WB JENPAS UG Result 2022 Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, Get Direct Link To Download Rank Card Here

JENPAS UG Result 2022: As per the recent updates, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Under Graduate Courses (JENPAS) UG 2022 results online. Candidates can download the JENPAUH results 2022 from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can check their result of WBJEE JENPAS UG through candidate login. They need to use the application number and password/date of birth. Qualifying candidates will now be allotted seats through the counselling process.

WBJEEB conducted the JENPAS UG 2022 examination on 15th July 2022. The exam was conducted in offline mode in centres across West Bengal. The WBJEEB JENPAS UG (formerly known as WBJEEB JENPAUH) is a common admission entrance test for the B.Sc Nursing program and various other allied health sciences programs in the state.

How To Check JENPAS UG Result 2022?

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the JENPAUH result 2022 online on the official website only. Candidates must know the login credentials correctly to check the JENPAS UG result online. They need to go to the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. On the homepage, select JENPAS UG 2022 rankcard. Now, click on the link and candidates will be automatically redirected to the login page. Enter the login credentials - Application Number and Date of Birth in the designated fields. Submit the same check JENPAS result.

What After the Announcement of JENPAS UG Result 2022?

After the declaration of JENPAS UG result 2022, candidates will have to appear for the counselling round. WBJEEB releases a separate notification with details of JENPAS UG 2022 counselling/seat allotment and admission procedure. The JENPAS counselling process will be released on the Board's website soon now. The counselling process is free of cost although admission fees may be applicable. Candidates have to register online to attend the counselling sessions.

