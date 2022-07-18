JEE Main 2022: NTA to release Exam Intimation Slips, Admit Cards for Session 2 Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card/Exam Intimation Slips Soon: With the Session 2 Exam Date Approaching, NTA - National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards and JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slips Soon. As per the official schedule released earlier, the NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam for the engineering entrance test will be held from 21st to 30th July 2022. Keeping in mind just a few days left for the start of the examination, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards for Session 2 Examination soon. Like previous sessions, the hall tickets for JEE Main 2022 July Session will be issued online and made available via the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, students will also get direct access to JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Cards via the link placed below:

Download JEE Main Admit Card 2022 (Session 2) - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Download JEE Main 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips (Session 2) - Direct Link (Available Soon)

JEE Main 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips in 2 Days

With JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examination starting from 21st July - Thursday, the NTA is expected to release the exam city intimation slips for all the registered candidates in the next two days. As the name suggests, the slip contains the exam city which has been allotted to the candidate for Session 2 of the JEE Main 2022 exam. The exam city intimation slips are issued by NTA to the candidates before the admit cards to provide them enough time to make logistical arrangements for boarding and lodging in the city that they are allotted.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards Expected by 19th July

While the official confirmation of JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Date is yet to be done by the NTA; going by the general trend, it is released just two days or 48 hours prior to the start of the exam. As per the details available right now, the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released by the NTA on or before 19th July 2022 late evening. Like all other key documents and exam processes, the release of JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card will also be done online via the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access and download JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards, candidates will be required to input their application number and date of birth in the concerned fields on the login page. Therefore, they are advised to keep the same ready in advance with them.

