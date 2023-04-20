WBJEE 2023 Admit Card to be Released Today, Get Direct ink Here

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release the WJEE 2023 admit card today - April 20, 2023. As per the given schedule, the entrance exam is scheduled to be held on April 30, 2023. Only those candidates who have successfully filled out the online application form will be issued the admit card.

The WBJEE admit card 2023 is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students to the exam centre. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the application details in the admit card link provided.

The WBJEE hall ticket will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also download the WBJEE admit card through the direct link available here.

How to Download WBJEE 2023 admit card

The WBJEE 2023 admit card will be available on the official website of WBJEEB. Candidates can download the admit card by entering the application details in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the below-given steps to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE section

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Enter the application number and password in the given link

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

Details Given on WBJEE Admit Card 2023

The WBJEE 2023 admit card will contain the details of the candidate along with the exam centre information and exam day instructions. Students are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned when downloading the admit card

Candidate name

Roll number

Registration number

Name of exam

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time

Schedule of exam

Exam day instructions

