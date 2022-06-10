West Bengal HS Result 2022 (Link Available Now): 88.44% Students Pass, Check WBCHSE Results @wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS Result 2022, WBCHSE WB Class 12 Pass Percentage: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the WB Higher Secondary (HS) result 2022 for Science, Commerce and Arts result in online mode. Students can download their West Bengal 12th mark sheets by using the required details in the login window. As per the media reports, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 88.44% in WB HS result 2022.

This year a total of 744655 student enrolled for West Bengal HS exam out of which 720862 appeared and a total of 636875 students passed in WB class 12th exam 2022. Also, the pass percentage of boys stood at 90.19% while for girls, it is 86.98%. As per updates, last year a total of 8,19,202 students appeared in the exam.

WB HS Toppers 2022

Rank Student Name Marks 1 Adisha Debsharma 498 2 Sayandip Samanta 497 3 Rohin Sen 496 3 Soham Das 496 3 Parichay Pari, 496 4 8 students 495 5 11 students 494

West Bengal HS Result 2022 Statistics

Overview Total Number Students Enrolled 7,44,655 Students appeared 7,20,862 Total students Passed 6,36,875 Overall Pass Percentage 88.44%

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) released the WB 12th statistics along with the announcement of the result. In 2021, as per reports, overall pass percentage was recorded at 97.69%. Here, students can check the WB HS result statistics of the last year -

Year Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Number of candidates 2021 97.69 97.70 97.69 8,19,202 2020 90.13 90 90.44 7,61,583 2019 86.92 85.3 87.44 7,77,000 2018 83.57 82.22 81 8,04,897 2017 85.65 79.62 86.34 7,44,507 2016 83.65 82.26 85.11 7, 89,204 2015 86.74 84.88 85.23 6,62,000

West Bengal HS Result 2021 - Streamwise Pass Percentage

Streams Pass Percentage Science 99.28% Arts 97.39% Commerce 99.8% Urdu 98.47% Nepali 97.81% Santhali 96.74%

West Bengal HS Result Grade-Wise Statistics 2021

Grade Pass Percentage A+ grade (80-89) 49,370 A (70-79) 95,758 B+ (60-69) 1,65,1,86

West Bengal HS Result - Toppers

The list of students who top the examinations is also released streamwise. Last year, the toppers list was not announced. Check below the list of WB 12th toppers of 2019.