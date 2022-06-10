Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    West Bengal HS Result 2022 (Link Available Now): 88.44% Students Pass, Check WBCHSE Results @wbresults.nic.in

    West Bengal HS Result 2022 (Announced): West Bengal 12th result out today at wbresults.nic.in. know the WBCHSE WB Class 12 Pass Percentage and Statistics details here.

    Updated: Jun 10, 2022 12:05 IST
    West Bengal HS Result 2022
    West Bengal HS Result 2022

    West Bengal HS Result 2022, WBCHSE WB Class 12 Pass Percentage: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the WB Higher Secondary (HS) result 2022 for Science, Commerce and Arts result in online mode. Students can download their West Bengal 12th mark sheets by using the required details in the login window.  As per the media reports, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at  88.44% in WB HS result 2022. 

    This year a total of 744655 student enrolled for West Bengal HS exam out of which 720862 appeared and a total of 636875 students passed in WB class 12th exam 2022. Also, the pass percentage of boys stood at 90.19% while for girls, it is 86.98%. As per updates, last year a total of 8,19,202 students appeared in the exam. 

    WB HS Toppers 2022

    Rank

    Student Name

    Marks 

    1

    Adisha Debsharma

    498

    2

    Sayandip Samanta

    497

    3

    Rohin Sen

    496

    3

    Soham Das

    496

    3

    Parichay Pari, 

    496

    4

    8 students

    495

    5

    11 students

    494

    West Bengal HS Result 2022 Statistics 

    Overview

    Total Number 

    Students Enrolled 

    7,44,655

    Students appeared

    7,20,862

    Total students Passed 

    6,36,875

    Overall Pass Percentage

    88.44%

    West Bengal HS Result Statistics 

    West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) released the WB 12th statistics along with the announcement of the result. In 2021, as per reports, overall pass percentage was recorded at 97.69%. Here, students can check the WB HS result statistics of the last year - 

    Year

    Overall Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    Number of candidates

    2021

    97.69

    97.70

    97.69

    8,19,202

    2020

    90.13

    90

    90.44

    7,61,583

    2019

    86.92

    85.3

    87.44

    7,77,000

    2018

    83.57

    82.22

    81

    8,04,897

    2017

    85.65

    79.62

    86.34

    7,44,507

    2016

    83.65

    82.26

    85.11

    7, 89,204

    2015

    86.74

    84.88

    85.23

    6,62,000

    West Bengal HS Result 2021 - Streamwise Pass Percentage

    Streams

    Pass Percentage

    Science

    99.28%

    Arts

    97.39%

    Commerce

    99.8%

    Urdu

    98.47%

    Nepali

    97.81%

    Santhali

    96.74%

    West Bengal HS Result Grade-Wise Statistics 2021

    Grade

    Pass Percentage

    A+ grade (80-89)

    49,370

    A (70-79)

    95,758

    B+ (60-69)

    1,65,1,86

    West Bengal HS Result - Toppers

    The list of students who top the examinations is also released streamwise. Last year, the toppers list was not announced. Check below the list of WB 12th toppers of 2019.

    Name 

    Percentage and Marks 

    Shovan Mondala

    99.6% (498)

    Rajashree Barman

    99.6% (498)

    6 other students 

    99.20 % (496)

